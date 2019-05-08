Looking through red-carpet photos of Cardi and Offset, you can pick up on a signature positioning of their bodies. Typically, you'll see Offset on the left and Cardi on the right, with their bodies turned toward each other and Offset's hands on Cardi's waist. Facial expressions between the two may change and so might the positioning of their hands. But, as body language expert Patti Wood notes, "They are always with the intimate body bubble of space with one another."

This shot of Offset and Cardi B attending NYLON's Fashion Rebel Party in September 2017 shows that Cardi's still feeling it out, but there's ultimately a romantic connection. Offset's smile in this photo is open, and Wood points out, "He is making more of the effort to wrap his arms, with the hands folded over and locked around her." It's a definite gesture, but is gentle and not too aggressive.

Wood also says that, compared to later pictures of the couple, you can tell the way Cardi feels about Offset has definitely changed from this moment. "She has her hand up and finger spread out in a 'stop!' motion, to keep him a bit at bay," Wood says. Cardi's pelvis and chest are pulled back, which isn't the case in the other photos. "Instead of looking at him she is looking with a bit of wistful sadness at the camera."

This was right after Cardi and Offset had gone ring-shopping, and Cardi hinted during 2017 MTV Video Music Award pre-show that she wanted Offset to propose. The photo was taken also about a month or so before Offset would go on to allegedly cheat. While fall 2017 may have been a tumultuous time for them, in this moment, you can see that Offset is all-in for Cardi — even if she's a bit uncertain.