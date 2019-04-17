Cardi B and Offset are madly in love and their chemistry is off the charts. And they're making sure everyone knows it. Offset and Cardi B’s “Clout” music video is a four-minute ode to their undying, uncompromising, and totally unreal (in a good way) attraction to one another — as is evidenced by the intense PDA they display in this video.

To set the scene: in the video, surrounded by tons of yellow, Offset is rapping about random people trying to get “clout” by using his name. Cardi, in turn, raps about the same thing, especially how the media tries so hard to spin stories against her in the name of “clickbait.” Here’s a little taste of what Cardi’s verse looks like on the song:

I should run a whole blog at this rate (Phew) / They using my name for clickbait (Clickbait) / B*tches even wanna start fake beef (Fake beef) / To sell their little weave in the mixtape / They know I'm the bomb, they ticking me off / Saying anything to get a response / I know that mean they traffic is low / Somebody just gotta practice to launch / So f*ck being tame, I'd rather be wild / B*tches is Brandy, they wanna be down / Soon as these b*tches got something to sell / They say my name, say my name, Destiny Child

As I mentioned, that’s only part of Cardi’s verse. It’s actually much longer but that little snippet paints a really strong picture of what “Clout” is all about. Obviously, Cardi’s pretty frustrated by how frequently her name is used in a negative way and it seems like Offset is feeling the same based on his verses in the song.

So, what does all that have to do with their intense PDA in the video? Well, I think it’s probably safe to say that Cardi and Offset really do relate to each other on this topic. Plus, as husband and wife, they have each other’s backs. And all of that makes it easy to see why this video and their very public displays of affection within it are a way for them to show solidarity as a couple even in the face of negative press.

If you haven’t seen the video, you can check it out below:

MigosVEVO on YouTube

Needless to say, the video is pretty darn sexy. Cardi and Offset are definitely not shy about showing everyone how passionate they are about one another. To be honest, this isn’t the only time they’ve done something like this.

Back in December 2018, when the couple was briefly separated, Cardi got a little NSFW on Instagram and revealed that she missed being intimate with Offset. "I miss it...a lot," she said before going into detail about what exactly she misses about it. Since I can’t repeat any of that here, you’ll just have to watch the video for yourself. Here’s a link to Cardi’s NSFW video.

And Offset publicly shared his love for Cardi when the two first separated in early December 2018. In an emotional Instagram post, Offset pleaded with Cardi to come back to him.

"I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi," Offset said. "We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy."

So, fans have been privy to the ins and outs of their relationship for a long time. The “Clout” music video is just the latest installment in the chronicles of Cardi and Offset’s marriage!