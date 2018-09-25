In case any of you somehow managed to temporarily forget: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are still together and are still very much in love. Oh, and don't you worry your pretty little heart because, even months into their engagement, their sex life is still banging. Don't believe me? Take Pete Davidson's quote about sex with Ariana Grande on Howard Stern as proof.

Their sex life is apparently so banging that Davidson might be a little too grateful for it. "Any time we’re intimate I’m always apologizing and saying thank you. ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much,’” he told Stern.

If you're wondering where this overwhelming sense of gratitude is coming from, don't worry. He also clears that up for listeners. "I was jerking off to her before I met her," he added.

OK, OK, OK... to be fair, before you go thinking he's a self-conscious weirdo who's terrible in bed, we have to note that Davidson is a comedian so this was probably a joke. Or, at the very least, a half joke because, I mean, can we blame him for being into this?

Jokes aside, Davidson also got very real about his relationship with Grande, at one point referring to it as the "weirdest, coolest thing that's ever happened."

He addressed the day they first met on the set of Saturday Night Live. While Grande now says she walked out of the writers' room that day convinced she met her future husband, Davidson had very different thoughts on the matter.

"When she left [the writers' meeting] I was like what a f*cking idiot I am," he told Stern.

In fact, Grande was so perfect to him that he had a hard time believing she was even human. "I was just staring at her and my boy Dave, who worked there at the time, we were both just staring at her thinking what the f*ck is this thing? [She's] like a robot."

Even when Davidson was re-introduced to Grande by her manager Scooter Braun years later, he was still not sure he could really land a woman like her. "Before we started dating, I went through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, 'Are you sure?' I was like, 'Here's all of One Direction. Are you sure? This guy? OK, cool.'"

As we all know, she was able to successfully reassure him that she does, in fact, want to be with him and, now that the two are engaged, Davidson has no doubts that their relationship is going to make it for the haul.

In fact, when Stern asked Davidson if he's ever worried his Borderline Personality Disorder could potentially harm his relationships, he had pretty much the cutest response ever: "I was until I met her."

"I just think some people are meant to be together and some people aren't, even if they are good people or not," he continued. "Some people just aren't good in relationships together. I just think we're supposed to be together."

Cheers to the happy couple!

