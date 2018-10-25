When you’re going through a breakup, one of your first instincts may be to pick up the phone. After all, you’re craving human connection — eagerly searching for some wisdom or advice that will help you to heal. While scrolling through your list of contacts, however, you'll want to carefully consider which number you dial — there are certain people to avoid calling in order to protect yourself emotionally during this often painful phase.

As it turns out, most of us tend to turn to the ladies in our lives for some support: A survey from YouGov and the app LISTEN revealed that 27 percent of Americans would call a female friend after a breakup (and that goes for both men and women who were broken up with!). Another 17 percent of people would call their mom, and 10 percent would call a sibling or a male friend. Only four percent would call a non-immediate family member, and just two percent would call their dad or their former partner.

Of course, who you call when you’re dealing with the aftermath of a split depends on a number of factors. Still, there are some people that may not be able to offer the kind of comfort and guidance that you need.

I know what you’re thinking: Isn’t any kind of interaction better than nothing? But the fact is, a breakup can put you in a highly vulnerable state. That means you want to be extra cautious about who you seek advice from. Here are some other people experts say you may want to think twice about dialing after your relationship ends.

The Loved One Who Hated Your Ex BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy It may feel tempting to reach out to a friend or family member who disapproved of your ex once the relationship is over. Nothing like a good ex-bashing to help you move on, right? In fact, it’s best to think twice about going this route, according to relationship therapist Dr. Gary Brown. “You may want to put some time and distance between you and a disapproving parent if they are taking the haughty position of, ‘I told you so!’,” he explains. “You don't really need them pouring salt into the wound. That’s not to say you must avoid anyone who wasn’t your ex’s biggest fan, however. Dr. Brown points out that if you feel confident that your disapproving friend or family member is able to be supportive regardless of their opinions while you grieve this loss, you likely don’t need to resist reaching out.

The Friends You Shared With Your Ex Kkgas/Stocksy Calling a friend seems like the sensible thing to do when you’re feeling like a straight-up struggle bus post-breakup. But you should carefully consider whether calling those friends you met through your ex will actually help you. After all, they may be unable to give you unbiased guidance since they're friends with your former bae as well. Dr. Brown notes that it's important to be honest with yourself about your intentions in reaching out to a friend you share with your ex. “Make sure that you are not using them to seek out information about how your ex is doing," he explains. "This will also prolong your suffering. There is more leeway here and you should listen to your inner gut about what is the best choice to make." It's also worth pointing out that calling them might put them in a very difficult position. That's because friends you shared with your ex may feel caught in the middle while hearing from both of you, particularly if you put any pressure on them to choose a side.

Your Ex's Former Flames Good Vibrations Images/Stocksy Perhaps you’re looking for a little dirt on your ex or a little insight into why their other past relationships didn’t work. But before you start reaching out to their other former partners, consider this: the information they offer may not actually help you to heal. “For example, even though they might confirm that the ex is indeed demanding and critical, the details might not apply to your situation,” explains licensed clinical psychotherapist Dr. LeslieBeth Wish. “The history of a person's love relationships is often a combination of repeating the same mistakes, over-correcting previous choices, misreading a person, or falling in love at a bad time in a person's life. Your situation may not match the person's state of mind and heart at the time. If you doubt that, remember that often one person's ex is another great love match!” According to Wish, it’s important to be aware that these exes also may not be over their breakups with your former bae, either. “Keep in mind that the ex might not have your best interests at heart,” she adds. “He or she, for instance, might feel competitive with you or insecure.” Remember that every relationship we have is unique, and therefore, the insight you gain from your ex’s previous partners may not only be irrelevant, but inherently biased.