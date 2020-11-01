As you delve deeper and deeper into the world of astrology, you start to realize it's not just fun and games. While astrology is always something to enjoy, it goes way beyond sending hilariously accurate astrology memes to your bestie and tracking down your crush's birth time. Just as astrology can point out all the beautiful things in your life, it can also foretell all the difficult experiences you'll have. While you should never live in fear of a horoscope or an astrological prediction, November 2, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — and it will put their patience to the test. However, you might feel overwhelmed no matter what your zodiac sign is this week, because truthfully, this entire week might feel overwhelming in general.

Luckily, this week also contains the moment you've been waiting for — Mercury station direct. That's right, on Nov. 3 (at 10:49 a.m. ET, to be exact), Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end. That means the communication crisis is over... well, almost. Even though Mercury retrograde will technically be finished, you're quickly running into problems all over again when Mercury forms a square with inhibiting and limiting Saturn on Nov. 6. Not only will this make it much more difficult to get your point across and comprehend what's being conveyed to you, but it will also make a negative thought spiral that much harder to resist. Be patient with yourself, because you're getting stronger whether you realize it or not.

Even though you're still dealing with Mars retrograde until late next week, you're almost done with the retrograde brigade. Don't rush the process, because retrogrades are about introspection and reflection. Embrace what they have to teach you, especially if you're one of the following zodiac signs:

Aries: Your Ruling Planet Is Still Retrograde And It's Infuriating

The past few months have probably been completely frustrating for you, Aries. Being the motivated and competitive zodiac sign that you are, all you ever want to do is move forward, achieve your goals, and prove your worth. However, with driven Mars — your ruling planet — still undergoing apparent retrograde motion, it can feel as though you're running into walls or having difficulty finding the energy to push through. Don't worry, Aries. You haven't lost your mojo; you're simply rediscovering it.

Sagittarius: You're Deep In Your Subconscious And Overwhelmed

The sun is in your 12th house of spirituality, subconscious, and undoing, Sagittarius. Although this can be a mystical experience filled with soulful revelations and meaningful dream sequences, it's also a time for healing. Wounds from your past tend to come up and the healing element of this transit is a lot harder than it sounds. In order to heal, you need to give yourself permission to actually feel whatever you're feeling. Far too often, it's easier to repress your emotions and pretend everything is fine. Be honest with yourself, Sagittarius. Your spirit is waiting for you to acknowledge your inner truth.

Capricorn: It May Be Difficult To Express And Exert Yourself

You've really had a tough time this year, Capricorn. However, it's been just as strengthening, and if anyone can get through a challenge, it's you. You're the zodiac sign of longterm commitment and delayed gratification. Even though you're running against walls this week and possibly finding difficulty connecting the dots, trust that these challenges won't last forever. You're building up to something incredibly and working on a lot of self-improvement. Don't give up when the going gets tough and make sure to give yourself what you need.