If you know me, you know I often sing the praises of Kim Kardashian as one of the great style icons of our time. I'm willing to fight about it! However, some photos of North West helping to style Kim Kardashian have me rethinking who's the fashion genius in the fam — it looks like Kim has been getting some major help from her fashionista daughter! Given that mom rocks some of Hollywood's most iconic fits and dad is a designer constantly making waves and setting trends, it's no surprise little North has a keen sense of style in her own right. I may or may not be guilty of asking myself "Would North West approve?" whilst shopping in the past. This method of decision-making has so far never steered me wrong, FYI.

Lots of little girls and boys enjoy playing dress-up in their mothers' closets, but no little girl has access to quite so many luxury pieces as Miss North West, and you bet your bottom dollar she puts them to good use. Mommy Kim loves to document North serving looks and strutting her stuff whenever possible, and while it's "cute" to watch her play, Northie's sense of style is no joke. In fact, Kardashian values her daughter's opinions so much, she actually let her help ~style a look~ for a Celine Dion concert slash date night.

Here's the look Kim ended up wearing when Kanye surprised her with the Celine tix:

Seriously, what a look. The Dolce & Gabbana white catsuit featured a turtleneck top and embellished "shorts" and "bra" as part of the design. It's hard to stand out in a photo beside the legendary Celine Dion rocking a gold lamé suit, but Kardashian nailed it, and apparently, North was to thank.

Swipe to see some photos from the fitting — in the fourth photo, Northie can be seen making sure the look is just right:

This little girl isn't just too cute for words, she's also a style visionary! I stan! I need a House of North West couture line at fashion week like, ASAP. Who knows how many of my fave Kim K looks have been perfected by North's finishing touches?

Did Thierry Mugler really come out of design retirement to create Kim's Met Gala look, or was this the work of the talented North West? I'm genuinely unsure!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And of course, North herself has rocked a few incredible fits in her own right, often courtesy of Mom's closet:

"I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon," Kardashian recently wrote on Instagram, "I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things."

And rocking them, obvi:

I love that Kim and Kanye let North be so creative. In addition to her clear love of fashion, North can also be seen dancing and singing her heart out at her father's Sunday Services on a weekly basis. Plus, she's a talented director, too. Did you see her "Old Town Road" music video? Iconic.

Attention, Hollywood elite: North West is coming for your jobs!

Seriously, next time you're shopping, ask yourself if North would rock it. It's changed my wardrobe for the better. Thank you, iconic fashion kween North West!