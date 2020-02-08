Awards season is in full swing with the 2020 Oscars taking place this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 9. Ahead of one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the film industry, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly attended the same party: a pre-Oscars shindig. To make it even more awkward, the pair apparently didn't interact with each other at all. Elite Daily reached out to Cyrus' and Hemsworths' reps, but heard nothing back upon the time of publication.

Cyrus and Hemsworth are still waiting for their divorce to become official at the end of February, but they've both already moved on. Cyrus is dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth is with model Gabriella Brooks. The marriage lasted less than a year before they separated, and ever since it ~seems~ like the pair wants nothing to do with one another.

Considering that the pair reportedly avoided each other at WME's pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills, it's looking more awkward by the minute. E! News reported the exes were photographed separately and Hemsworth didn't interact with Cyrus or her parents at the event. Hemsworth hung out with the likes of Vince Vaughn, celeb trainer Jason Walsh, and comedian Nick Kroll, before he ultimately left the bash alone.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Other partygoers included Leonardo DiCaprio, Rami Malek, Zach Braff, Florence Pugh, Amber Heard, Wiz Khalifa, Adam Sandler, Joaquin Phoenix, and Rooney Mara.

Meanwhile, a new Hannah Montana series might be in the works, according to Billy Ray Cyrus, so the Cyrus legacy continues. Don't get too set on Cyrus reprising her role in a reboot, though, because it's reportedly a prequel that may require a younger star. The story may center on what happened before Miley Stewart became Hannah Montana.

Cyrus has some music events on the horizon, as she's set to perform at the Governors Ball in New York City at Randall's Island Park from Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7. She's also performing at the 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 12 in Manchester, Tennessee. So while some fans are still feeling a little stunned from the Cyrus and Hemsworth split announced back in August 2019, it seems like Cyrus is full speed ahead in her career, as well as her love life with Simpson.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. Before you get your Oscar party all set up, you might want to take a moment to see who's nominated by visiting the Oscar's website.