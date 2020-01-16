Clear out your schedules this summer because you definitely don't want to miss out on the 2020 Governors Ball. The annual music festival is going to be huge this year, since it features a star-studded lineup with the top artists in music. Once you see the 2020 Governors Ball lineup, you'll have no choice but to purchase tickets for you and all your friends, because it's that stacked.

After months of speculating who the performers will be this year, fans finally got their answer on Thursday, Jan. 16. The Governors Ball announced that, this year, the festival will take place on Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, at Randall’s Island Park in New York City. Having launched in 2011, the festival will celebrate its 10-year-anniversary this summer. To mark the special celebration, the festival will bring some of the most well-known acts in music and the most promising up-and-coming artists together in one place for three epic nights of performances.

Music lovers will be happy to hear the lineup includes Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., RÜFÜS DU SOL, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, BANKS, and many more.

Actually, the 2020 Governors Ball will have over 65 performers, and you can see them all below.

Governors Ball

It's worth noting the Governors Ball will be Missy Elliot's first major NYC headline show in over a decade. Last Summer, the hip hop icon took home the 2019 Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where she also performed a medley of some of her biggest hits, including "Work It," "Get Your Freak On," and "Gossip Folks." So, if you're a huge fan of hers, you definitely don't want to miss out on her epic NYC comeback.

Also on the lineup is Miley Cyrus, who made her music comeback with her EP She Is Coming in May 2019. Cyrus has been teasing new music on social media, so here's hoping she'll release some new songs by the time the music festival rolls around this June.

Apart from a night of amazing performances, attendees can also expect plenty of food, art, and other entertainment at the festival.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Jan. 17, via the Governors Ball official website. Fans should get their tickets sooner rather than later, because this year's festival is going to be the biggest one yet.