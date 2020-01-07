'Tis the season of sunshine, fanny packs, flawless fashion, and non-stop music. Festival season is nearly upon us, y'all, and, before we know it, our favorite acts will be hitting stages across the country. If you've been deliberating on which festival to attend this year, you and your friends might want to consider a road trip to Tennessee. The 2020 Bonnaroo lineup is stacked with top performers from every genre.

The lineup for the four-day fest dropped on Jan. 7, and wow, what a time to be alive. There's truly something on the bill for everyone this year, whether you're a hip-hop head, a rock fanatic, or need a dose of some good ol' bubblegum pop.

Day one, Thursday, June 11, will kick off with the Grand Ole Opry ft. special guests such as Andy Frasco, Larkin Poe, The Regrettes and more.

Headliners for Friday, June 12, include Miley Cyrus, Tool and Bassnectar, with other notable acts including Lennon Stella, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Young The Giant, and "Hot Girl Summer" hit-maker Megan Thee Stallion.

From there, it only gets better, with the weekend chock full of incredible artists. Festival-goers on Saturday, June 13, will get to hear live sets from Lizzo and Flume, while Sunday is rounded out by heavy hitters like Lana Del Rey, Tame Impala, Young Thug, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, and more.

Naturally, fans are freaking out over the star-studded bill.

Check out the full lineup for yourself below.

Once again, the festival will be held at the Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee — the perfect breeding ground for sunshiney good vibes.

As always, there's bound to be a few surprises in store. For example, in 2018, Chance The Rapper delivered an epic surprise performance for fans, which was not casual at all.

If you can't wait to see your faves in concert, keep your eyes peeled for when festival passes go on sale. Tickets for Bonnaroo 2020 will be available for purchase starting Thursday, January 9, at 12 noon ET on the official Bonnaroo website. Festival-goers will have the option to buy general admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), or platinum (4 Day).

According to the site, the word “Bonnaroo” is actually Creole slang for “good stuff," and with Lizzo, Miley, Lana, and more on deck, it sounds like there will be plenty of that this year.