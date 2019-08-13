Just when you thought things could not possibly get any sadder between these two newly split newlyweds, a source tells Us Weekly that Miley Cyrus reportedly broke up with Liam Hemsworth after the two had already spent months apart from each other. “Miley was the one who ended things with Liam,” the source told Us Weekly on Aug. 12. “They haven’t been together for months.” (Elite Daily reached out to both stars' reps for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

News of their split was first confirmed by a rep for Cyrus on Aug. 10. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Fans suspected something was up shortly before the rep confirmed the split to People when Cyrus posted a suspicious picture of herself on Instagram. What was so sus about the picture, you ask? Well, Cyrus' left hand was very much visible and, while it was adorned with plenty of jewelry, her engagement ring was absent.

According to the Daily Mail, Hemsworth, 29, reportedly made his first comment about the split on Aug. 12 while getting frozen yogurt with his brother Chris Hemsworth, 36, out in Australia. The reported comment took place when Hemsworth was stopped by a reporter for the Daily Mail Australia with some questions about Cyrus, 26. "You don't understand what it's like," he reportedly told the Daily Mail Australia reporter. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

That being said, Hemsworth, himself, took to Instagram on Aug. 13 with his own comment that suggests maybe the Daily Mail quote wasn't totally accurate. In the comment, which he wrote as the caption of a beautiful sunset picture, Hemsworth writes:

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

Obviously, it's the line in which he says that any reported quotes attributed to him are "false" that raises a little suspicion surrounding the claims made by the Daily Mail that he made that comment while getting frozen yogurt with his brother. But, hey, who knows?

The important and totally adorable thing here is that he genuinely seems to only be interested in wishing the best for Cyrus, who seems to be living her best life with Brody Jenner's soon-to-be-ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy since the split. One picture, shared exclusively with Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 10, even featured the two newly single ladies reportedly making out.

The picture must have made its way to Jenner because the reality star made a comment on Instagram jokingly saying pictures were soon going to leak of him "holding hands" with Hemsworth. Cyrus was not here for the jokes:

Here's to hoping Cyrus, Hemsworth, Carter, and Jenner all find happiness moving forward.