Self-quarantining at home has lead many celebrities to think of creative ways to pass time. While stars like John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes have opted to perform for fans through Instagram Live, Miley Cyrus has taken the opportunity being at home to call some of her famous friends. Instead of keeping these conversations to herself, Cyrus decided to share them through her virtual talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley. On March 23, Cyrus' Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment made an appearance. Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment's virtual Hannah Montana reunion will make Disney Channel fans so happy.

Lately, Cyrus has been taking a trip down memory lane. To encourage others to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Cyrus has been sharing a lot of Hannah Montana clips with fans online. Those clips include Miley Stewart cleaning her Malibu home, buying supplies, and marveling at her bestie Lilly Truscott's impressive cleaning skills. "Find yourself a Lilly ...... #HannahMontanapredictedcoronavirus 🧽🦠😷🧹🧼🧻," Cyrus captioned one of her posts.

Now, it seems Cyrus followed her own advice, as she virtually reunited with Emily Osment on Bright Minded. She previously had Demi Lovato and Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton on the show. Those sessions were amazing to watch, but nothing could have prepared fans for Cyrus and Osment reconnecting after so long.

Cyrus dubbed their hangout "the reunion of the decade," and honestly, that sounds pretty accurate. The "Slide Away" singer introduced Osment as her "badass best friend" who's "always there" for her before busting out some "pretty embarrassing" photos of the former costars together.

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

"This was the year Hannah was trying to make tutus and peplums happen," Cyrus said, referring to her character's fashion in the first photo.

"I was wearing a lot of vests, I remember. There were a lot of vests," Osment added.

After reminiscing about some of their memories being on the show, Cyrus encouraged fans to reconnect with others through video chat, too, especially friends who they haven't spoken to in a while.

Watch Cyrus and Osment reunite below.

The only thing that could make this reunion better would be if Cyrus invited the whole Hannah Montana cast on her show. Zoom exists for a reason.