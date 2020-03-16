As people around the world are taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miley Cyrus has made a pretty unexpected discovery: Hannah Montana actually had a lot to say about the new health scare. From self-quarantining to social distancing, Cyrus' breakout character Miley Stewart was practicing all the coronavirus prevention techniques a decade before the pandemic. Miley Cryus' Instagrams about coronavirus and Hannah Montana are helping to spread important information through fun, throwback clips.

Miley Cyrus has definitely taken to heart the CDC's recommendations to avoid close contact with others, clean and disinfect your home, and wash your hands often. In fact, the preventative measures seem to have reminded Cyrus of her Hannah Montana days, as the singer began posting multiple clips from her Disney Channel series on Instagram that highlight the things people should be doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Apparently, Cyrus has gone into self-quarantine, much like many other people around the world hoping to stop the new virus from spreading. On Sunday, March 15, Cyrus posted that she was on day two of her quarantine, and shared a Hannah Montana clip of her character freaking out while attempting to clean a bathroom to capture her mood. Cyrus' boyfriend Cody Simpson even commented to confirm that Cyrus is being extra cautious right now, writing "She isn't lying."

One Hannah Montana post just was not enough, though. Cyrus went on to highlight the importance of social distancing with a photo series of herself as Hannah reprimanding someone for touching her.

Cyrus also emphasized the importance of practicing restraint while grocery shopping with a clip of Miley Stewart's friends carrying armfuls of items into her house as she justifies her splurging by pointing to a "really big emergency."

And Cyrus' character was not the only one who was a pro at preventing the spread of coronavirus. Cyrus sang the praises of Miley Stewart's bestie Lilly with a clip of her cleaning the whole house until it sparkled.

Cyrus' nostalgia was too big for just Instagram, though. She also took to Twitter to share a hilarious meme about a Hannah Montana-branded hand sanitizer.

Plus, she posted a helpful guide for OG fans to ensure they wash their hands for at least 20 seconds by singing the beginning of her song from the Hannah Montana movie, "The Climb."

Who knew Hannah Montana was such a pro at preventing coronavirus back in the 2000s? Cyrus has definitely found a fun and effective way to inform her fans about important health and safety precautions. Also... does anyone else have a sudden urge to rewatch some Hannah Montana episodes right now or is it just me?

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.