From one queen to another, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are here to serve some major inspo. Not only are both ladies mega-stars, but they're the best of pals. So, it only made sense when Cyrus enlisted Lovato to appear on her new Instagram show. Together, the gals blessed the internet with some true words of wisdom. Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato's quotes about body image from their Instagram Live were on point.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone, including celebrities, are stuck at home. So, Cyrus got crafty and decided to create her own social media talk show. Her new show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, is meant to help fans "stay lit with love during dark times."

After greeting fans and sharing some key health tips, Cyrus and Lovato got deep. Cyrus asked Lovato if she makes music that's deeply personal because she hopes it'll make fans feel understood.

"Yes, my whole purpose in coming clean with everything that I've been through is to help someone else," Lovato explained.

"I remember being 12 years old [and] my body started changing, obviously that's going to happen when you're a pre-teen and you're going through puberty. I didn't have anybody in young Hollywood to look up to at that time that I had a normal body. I kind of made a vow to myself that when I get older, I just want to represent what I didn't have and I want to be that for somebody," she said.

Lovato's remarks about body positivity begin around the 16-minute mark.

Demi Lovato Brasil on YouTube

Cyrus definitely didn't let Lovato be the only one to share her vulnerable side. She recalled the time she went through a period of deep insecurity after seeing comments online about her body.

"I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn't wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts onstage, all this shit, because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little new bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit because I was so skinny and so pasty," she explained.

The VMAs performance Cyrus alluded to was her 2013 performance with Robin Thicke.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

"My brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worst thing that I would feel like I'd be to my fans is a lying [person] or a fraud," Cyrus added. "I felt like having this persona being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so f*cking insecure on the inside."

Being cooped up in the house during self-isolation is tough, but shout out to Cyrus and Lovato for keeping fans entertained. Not only did they bring the laughs, but they brought a lot of meaning to their live show that is bound to help someone going through a similar situation.