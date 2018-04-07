Demi Lovato's Instagram Story About Body Positivity Is So, So Inspiring
Demi Lovato is the most body-positive, self-aware queen of our time. OK, that's my opinion, but you have to give her some credit: She's always inspiring and encouraging others to love themselves to the fullest. That's why I'm obsessing over Demi Lovato's Instagram story about body positivity, in which she flaunted her cellulite, stretch marks, and other "imperfections."
On April 6, Lovato posted a series of photos to her story — the first being a Boomerang of her pinching skin on her stomach. She captioned the shot, "Stretch marks and extra fat.. and yet I still love myself." She also uploaded another Boomerang that showed her posing in front of a mirror, wearing a T-shirt and shorts while pointing out cellulite on the back of her legs. She wrote, "Cellulite and yet I still love myself."
Her followers responded by pointing out that they could barely see any flaws, which prompted her to respond:
She topped off her inspirational thread with one final picture of her posing in front of the mirror. She wrote, "No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself."
Her latest Instagram story is just one of the many body confidence sermons that she's served over the years. In April 2017, Lovato, who once struggled with bulimia, shared several inspiring messages about body image on her social media. On April 10, 2017, she posted a stunning snapshot of herself, along with the caption,
On April 12, 2017, she shared another message about body confidence via Twitter. She wrote,
With all of the extreme lengths that so many people go through just to be considered "beautiful," it's admirable to see Lovato being so open and encouraging — especially because she's had her own struggles in the past.
In a 2012 interview with Katie Couric, Lovato revealed that she developed body image issues at just 3 years old. She said, “When I started having body image issues I remember being 3 years old in a diaper and rubbing my hand over my stomach... and I remember thinking in my head ‘I wonder if one day this will ever be flat?’"
She started binge eating when she was 8 years old, and later began purging to help her cope with her eating disorder. According to Us Weekly, Lovato talked about her past in a 2011 interview with 20/20, and said,
She later received treatment for her illnesses and celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018.
Although the star has struggled with eating disorders in the past, she's a total icon and I'm so glad to see her fully embracing her body.