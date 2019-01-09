Well congratulations, haters. You did it. You reportedly made Meghan Markle feel crappy. Happy now? The new Duchess of Sussex has been under relentless scrutiny since marrying the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and reports are saying it's finally getting to her. Despite her cool demeanor, kind smile, and gracious interactions in the press, people (including her immediate family) won't stop dragging her. Meghan Markle's reported reaction to public backlash she's received since saying "Yes" to Harry's proposal is such a bummer. But honestly, you also can't blame her. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

From the beginning, Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr., half-sister Samantha, and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. have gone out of their way to bash her in the media. Despite their reported strained relationship in the years leading up to her and Harry meeting, Meghan's family's new narrative is that she's the neglectful, hurtful one. They've made accusations suggesting she's an opportunist and just putting on a front to social climb in the royal family. Thomas Markle Sr. most recently accused Meghan of "ghosting" him, and both Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr. have physically taken pen to paper to write nasty letters to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle Jr. wrote to Prince Harry prior to the royal wedding urging him to "get out" while he still could and called Meghan a jaded, below C-average Hollywood actress. Yikes. Samantha has called her everything from a liar to the "Duchess of nonsense." And, that's just her family! Like with any level of fame, Meghan's been subjected to the regular BS of haters and trolls, too. Some reports claimed she and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, have been at odds, and so on and so forth.

With all of her new royal responsibilities, first pregnancy, and intimidating Grandmother-in-law who just happens to be the literal Queen, it must be overwhelming to be Meghan. A royal insider recently told US Weekly she is definitely feeling the heat.

"Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful," the insider said.

A second source added she is "definitely bothered by all the reports and speculation," claiming “some things are just hard to stay away from."

Ain't that the truth. I Google myself once a week for good measure and I don't even have the pressure of years and years of British history and tradition weighing down on me. Of course, the hope is that Meghan has the support of her husband and other royal insiders to help her shoulder the drama while she continues to transition from American actress to British royal.

Hopefully, the New Year brings new crap for Meghan's trolls to pay attention to and they can leave her the heck alone.

Hang in there, Meghan. There are more of us out here who love you than not!