Oh dear. Oh dear. Oh dear. With the royal wedding just weeks away, it seems that some of Meghan Markle's family isn't as excited as the rest of the world is for her to become Prince Harry's wife. Apparently, Meghan Markle's brother wants the royal wedding called off, according to a handwritten letter addressed to Prince Harry and shared with In Touch. If you're thinking that this simply has to be a joke, it's not. And yes, this is real life. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace and Meghan Markle's team regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On April 26, Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly wrote a letter urging Prince Harry to think twice about marrying his half-sister, Meghan Markle. The letter starts off by saying, "It's not to [sic] late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you."

The letter then reads,

As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. I'm confused why you don't see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees ... It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head, changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.

Then, Markle Jr. reportedly writes that he doesn't understand why some people in Markle's family have not been invited to the royal wedding, while "complete strangers" have received invites. The letter states,

Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding. Who does that? You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late.

There's shocking, and then there's just absolute stunned into silence. I am completely in the latter of the two right now.

The letter also notes Meghan Markle's relationship with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and claims that her father has helped her out financially in the past and that she's "used" him to help get herself out of debt.

You can't even make this stuff up if you tried, fam.

The letter concludes by telling Prince Harry, "Also you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we are all distant family to Meg."

I cannot even imagine what is going through Meghan Markle's head right now. Sadly, if this letter is indeed real, this isn't the first time that Markle Jr. has spoken to the media about his half-sister. Thomas Jr. spoke with The Daily Mirror about Meghan's upcoming nuptials, and told the publication that Markle's decision to exclude them from the wedding has "torn [his] entire family apart," adding, "She’s clearly forgotten her roots." Elite Daily reached out to Meghan Markle's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Thomas Jr. also spoke at length about how the public persona that Meghan Markle puts on is all just an act. He said,

Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people’s person and a charitable person, but she is none of those things to her family. She is giving the greatest ­performance of her life. She is acting phony. Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person. She’s clearly forgotten her roots and her family.

I'm not sure what we can even expect next from the Markle family, but I sincerely hope that they let Meghan Markle walk down the aisle without any drama.