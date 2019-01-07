Thomas Markle's New Year's resolutions obviously did not include shutting his mouth when it comes to his daughter, Meghan Markle. Because it's only the second week of 2019, and he's already started blabbing to the press again about the Duchess of Sussex. And like why, dude? Why? Meanwhile, not only is he still speaking out of turn, but Thomas Markle's advice to Meghan about the Kate Middleton drama is seriously off base because — newsflash! — there is no drama!

In a new interview with The Sun, Markle basically begged the two women to kiss and make up. Which is nice and all, but, um, Meghan and Kate reportedly already buried the hatchet over Christmas. Not to mention, the Palace spoke out about the drama rumors, shutting them down completely. Talk about old news! I mean, the whole thing is just so freaking awkward.

Anyway, here's what Thomas told the publication:

"If there is any animosity between Meghan and Kate they should put their differences aside," he said. "I’m very upset by the criticism Meghan is getting. I don’t think she deserves it and I don’t think she is doing one third of the things she is being accused of doing. I don’t believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form." Elite Daily reached out to the Palace regarding Markle's comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So there you have it.

Are Markle's comments surprisingly supportive and sweet? Well, sure. But they also show just how completely out of the loop he is. I mean he's still talking about the whole incident where Meghan allegedly brought Kate to tears before her wedding to Prince Harry during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

"I’m not buying that she made Kate cry," Markle told The Sun. "First off, I think Kate is a stronger woman than that. Kate’s the hero mother. I can’t see her being that weak. I think Kate also knows she is in a stronger power position than Meghan is."

I can't say I disagree with this assessment. I mean, the former Suits star seems so sweet and chill that I can't actually imagine her going off on Kate. Even so, Markle might be surprised to know that Buckingham Palace already shut down all the feud rumors back in December by releasing a statement about the Meghan and Kate that straight up denied the two were ever at odds. "This never happened," the Palace statement said.

And let's not forget all the sweet photos of the pair that surfaced during the holidays, like on Dec. 25 when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together with their husbands to attend a Christmas church service.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All smiles!

There was even a video from the outing that revealed an intimate moment between the two women. Watch below as Meghan stops for a sec just before crossing through an open gate, waits for Kate to catch up, and then lightly touches her sister-in-law's back and escorts her through the gated area.

Sweet AF, right?

Haters be damned, I stan these two so hard!

Moral of the story: regardless of whether or not Thomas Markle is trying to be supportive or not, he's only fueling the flames of gossip and rumors by continuously commenting on things he doesn't have anything to do with and clearly knows nothing about. If he just stopped doing that, maybe he wouldn't sound so out of the loop about his own daughter.