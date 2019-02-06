Everybody listen up. There is a new Meghan Markle narrative I'd like for us all to adopt ASAP, please. After relentless accusations, trash-talking, and negative commentary from her father and half-siblings, the Duchess of Sussex's friends are reportedly finally speaking out on her behalf. Fans have been waiting for someone on the inside of Meghan's circle to jump to her defense and I'm happy to say the day is reportedly finally here. Meghan Markle's friends' reported comments about "lies" surrounding the Duchess are so supportive and offer a totally different perspective on her relationship with her disgruntled family.

If you've followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, marriage, and pregnancy at all, then surely you've heard some of the negative crap Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has spewed about her as well as the shady allegations made by her father. Thomas Markle Sr. insists Meghan and Harry are "ghosting" him and have refused to speak to him beginning around the time it was revealed he staged photos of himself for profit prior to the royal wedding. However, five reported close friends to Meghan spoke anonymously with People magazine and are reportedly clarifying a lot of the specific things her family has said on the record.

One longtime friend says the whole "ghosting" accusations are blatant lies on Thomas' part. "He knows how to get in touch with her. Her telephone number hasn’t changed," the insider said. "He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super painful, because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he’s done. And at the same time, because she’s a daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him."

Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the anonymous group's statements but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In fact, Meghan's friends say that even after Thomas was exposed for staging the paparazzi photos, she and Harry were more than prepared to have him at their wedding, anyway. They reportedly never disinvited him, as some rumors suggested. Rather, the official statement made by Kensington Palace explained Meghan and Harry hoped he would take the space he needed to focus on his health after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.

"Meg and Harry were still so focused on getting [Tom] to London. At no point was there talk of ‘Now that we know he lied, he’s in trouble.’ Tom wouldn’t take her calls, wouldn’t take Harry’s calls," the friend said. "The next morning when the car got there [to take him to the airport], he wouldn’t get in. [Later] Meg heard he had a heart attack and she’s calling and texting, even up to the night before the wedding. It was like, ‘Please pick up. I love you, and I’m scared.’ It was endless."

According to Meghan's friends, not having her father at her wedding really took a toll. While the media was reporting that they had a huge falling out, Meghan was allegedly trying to communicate with her father to make things right. One friend said she even wrote him directly, which warranted a strange response from Thomas. They explained,

After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing.

As for her relationship with Samantha Markle, Meghan's friends say she was never a huge part of Meg's life. While Samantha maintains they had a close relationship growing up, Meghan's friends note Samantha only started going by Markle (she formerly went by the last name Grant) after Meghan became engaged to Harry. "Everyone who knows Meg knows that the two of them have no relationship," a reported pal said.

This new report is a huge breath of fresh, lovely Meghan Markle air.