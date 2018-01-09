Meghan Markle's First Kiss Story Is Honestly So Relatable
Meghan Markle is a pretty extraordinary lady. She somehow successfully transitioned from American TV actress to British royalty, and we're all just here for the ride. However, Meghan Markle's first kiss story is so relatable, it makes me feel like maybe I have a chance at marrying a real-life prince, too.
During an old interview with Larry King, Markle sat down with her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams to talk about their characters' relationship and her journey into acting. Near the end of the interview, King had both actors take a walk down memory lane and asked Markle and Adams if they could recall their first kisses. Surprisingly, both actors most certainly did.
For Markle, her first kiss was at a summer camp (like so many of them are).
She explained, "Joshua Silverstein. I was thirteen... it was like a summer camp, and I kissed him." She added, "I don't know what happened to Joshua."
Now, Markle only has eyes for Prince Harry. The two became engaged in November of 2017, and plans are in full swing for a May wedding. If I can be honest, Markle's relationship with Harry is a way better love story than the one she had with Joshua.
After dating for roughly a year, Harry decided to just go for it. The happy couple shared the proposal story with BBC, and the way they described it made it sound seriously intimate.
The story went like this:
These two seem to be truly meant for each other. In her cover story with Vanity Fair, Markle described her relationship with Harry using gorgeous, romantic language. She said,
She added,
The wedding is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, and will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. There is no confirmation on whether or not Joshua will be in attendance.
