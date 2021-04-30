There are so many new and exciting things coming your way in May. Last month got things started when your ruling planet, Venus, moved into Taurus on April 14, and Taurus season kicked off on April 19. With your first house of self getting lit up like a Christmas tree, all eyes have been on you — on May 11, that's where they'll remain. You've been doing a lot of inner work since the year began, and now's your time to really step into the spotlight. While the month of May as a whole will be beneficial, May 11, 2021 will be the best day of the month for Taurus, because it'll open the door to many well-deserved new opportunities.

Since 2021 began, you've been prioritizing your mental health and securing necessary boundaries, but Taurus season is all about moving your goals and plans forward in a productive and deliberate manner. As the sign of the zodiac that prioritizes patience, you aren't one to rush things, which benefits you time and time again. As the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, you're all about security and comfort, but they don't always come right away. During your season, you'll notice a renewal of energy pertaining to your self-direction and ambition, so if you've been feeling a bit stagnant, this energy will give you a nudge in the right direction. Since the hardest part is getting started, here's why May 11 will be the perfect day to embark on fresh beginnings:

Why May 11, 2021 Will Be So Invigorating For Taurus

On May 11, the sun and moon will conjoin in your sign, prompting a new moon in your first house of self. Since the moon is exalted in Taurus, the moon has access to the resources it needs to manifest abundantly. Its expression is emphasized — especially in your first house — and setting intentions is a perfect way to take advantage of its position. As someone who likes to take things slow, the new moon in Taurus on May 11 will prompt you to set some long-term goals that may take some time to unfold, but with the luminaries on your side, there's nothing to worry about.

With Venus also traveling through Taurus during this time, you'll be feeling creatively inspired — so this time is excellent for exercising your artistic abilities and sharing them with your loved ones. Aries season directed a lot of those abilities inward, and now that you've arrived in Taurus season, it's time for you to shine your creative light outwards. Since Venus is your ruling planet, you may also feel inclined to change up your physical appearance with a new haircut, or revamp your wardrobe. Since more eyes will be on you than usual, this is the perfect time to invest in yourself, especially since it's your birthday season. You're worth it, and the hard work you've been putting in deserves to be celebrated.