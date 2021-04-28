The stabilizing, grounding energy of Taurus season has proven to be so productive, it's likely got you feeling like your year is moving in the right direction. The weather's warmer, days are longer, and you've had time to prioritize your personal relationships, creative endeavors, and any passion projects you've started. Sticking with things isn't always easy, especially since immediate results aren't always apparent — but Taurus season is encouraging patience because the fruits of your labor are on their way. The best day in May 2021 for each zodiac sign to really utilize this fixed energy will be May 8, as it'll promise that what you've been striving to obtain will finally reach its peak.

Before the sun moves into Gemini on May 20, Venus in Taurus and Jupiter in Aquarius will be squaring off on May 8, fusing their benefic significations in order to provide you with abundant, enjoyable energy. The square aspect is commonly known as a tense aspect in astrology, but when two benefic planets are involved, it prompts tension that is pleasant, positive, and essential for growth. As Venus — planet of unity, relationships, and creativity — and Jupiter — planet of growth, abundance, and optimism — come together, you'll likely feel prompted to overindulge a bit, specifically in the area of your birth chart that contains Taurus and Aquarius. Since you've been working hard during Taurus season to get some necessary roots planted, this is a perfect time to connect with loved ones to celebrate your accomplishments.

Each zodiac sign will be experiencing the energy of this transit in different ways on May 8, so if you're looking to be enlightened, look no further.

Aries: Networking Opportunities Will Finally Start To Pay Off

2021 has been a year all about your friends, connections, and online presence, and you've really begun to understand the importance of joining forces with other likeminded individuals, instead of always venturing out on your own. The growth that's taken place pertaining to your social dynamics will start to pay off on May 8, as Venus in Taurus travels through your second house of money and possessions, and squares Jupiter in Aquarius in your 11th house of friends. Financial benefits through your connections are likely, but be sure to be mindful of your spending. This energy may prompt you to overindulge, so be sure to set some healthy boundaries.

Taurus: New Career Endeavors Will Align With Your Truest Self

You've really been prioritizing your professional life lately, and the hard work you've put in will really start to pay off this month. On May 8, Jupiter in Aquarius in your 10th house of career will form a square with Venus in your first house of self, bringing personal and career opportunities right to your doorstep. While Venus continues through your rising sign, you'll find that you're getting a lot more attention than usual, which could feel a bit overwhelming. There's a lot of new opportunities presenting themselves to you this month, but don't feel pressured to say yes to everything.

Gemini: Your Current Spiritual Journey Will Broaden Your Horizons

Taurus season has prompted you to withdraw a bit in order to gear up for your season, but that doesn't mean you haven't been productive. You've been designating a lot of time to your mental health practices and spiritual beliefs, and on May 8, Venus in Taurus in your 12th house will square off with Jupiter in Aquarius in your ninth house, bringing some pleasant tension between your desires for inward reflection and your spiritual beliefs. This is a perfect season to spend longer time in meditation, do some dream journaling, or enroll in that yoga certification program you've been eying. Either way, this energy is perfect for some spiritual growth.

Cancer: Your Wise Investments Are Starting To Pay Off

There's been a lot of focus on the resources you share with others lately, and as the nurturer of the zodiac, it's been refreshing for you to finally be supported by the collective. On May 8, Venus in Taurus in your 11th house of friends will square off with Jupiter in Aquarius in your eighth house of shared resources, prompting some support from your friends, online presence, or audience. You've been working to make smarter investments, and the decisions you've made this year to set yourself up for success are definitely working in your favor. Be sure you're managing your newfound resources wisely though — you don't want to run out.

Leo: Your Relationships Are Supporting Your Career

Your seventh house of relationships has been getting a lot of attention this year, and on May 8, you'll start to notice the benefits of nurturing those relationships in your professional life. Working one-on-one with others is something you often avoid — you're a natural-born leader, after all — but the time you've spent prioritizing your essential relationships, be it romantic or professional, have started to support your vocational endeavors. Artistically collaborating with partners is something that will really pay off during this time, so if you've been sitting on a potential idea, May 8 is the time to make it publicly known.

Virgo: Your Physical Wellness Is Getting Some Spiritual Inspo

As a mutable earth sign, your health and wellness is always a priority, but 2021 has really asked that you designate a little more time to how you treat your body on a daily basis. Jupiter in Aquarius has been in your sixth house of health since December, bringing growth to your daily routines and habits, and on May 8, Venus in Taurus in your ninth house of spirituality will encourage you to infuse unity into your wellness practices. Body and spirit tend to influence each other, so this is an important reminder to nurture and cater to both. You'll likely start to notice the payoff of prioritizing your physical body around this date, and it may even prompt you to book a (safe) getaway for the upcoming summer.

Libra: Creative Projects Are Benefitting From Financial Endeavors

You've been going through a creative streak over the last few months, while Jupiter in Aquarius has been moving through your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. On May 8, Venus in Taurus will square off with Jupiter, prompting the wise investment moves you've made to support these creative projects. If you've been waiting for the right time to make a move or launch a new creative project, this day is a perfect one. You also may feel inclined to share your creative pursuits with others, which will bring a sense of unity and accomplishment.

Scorpio: Family And Home Dynamics Are Bringing Growth To Romantic Endeavors

As your home and family matters continue to ask for your attention, your romantic endeavors are being harmoniously tied in this month. As Venus in Taurus in your seventh house forms a square with Jupiter in Aquarius in your fourth house of home and family, the expansion that your home has endured will benefit every relationship in your life. May 8 will be the perfect time to bring your family and partner together, or host social gatherings in your home or via Zoom. These two areas of life will be fighting for your attention during this time, so be sure you're balancing your family and personal relationship responsibilities wisely.

Sagittarius: Newfound Knowledge Is Enhancing Your Daily Routines

You've been pushing yourself to broaden your horizons via learning new things. You'll begin to notice the benefits of your newfound wisdom showing up in your daily responsibilities and routines on May 8. When Venus in Taurus in your sixth house of due diligence squares Jupiter in Aquarius in your third house of communication, you may feel inclined to make some productive changes to your day-to-day schedule. As someone who (surprisingly) benefits from routine, the desire for stability in these areas will definitely start to show up and pay off.

Capricorn: Money And Possessions Are Getting A Well-Deserved Boost

Financial stability has been your top priority lately, and on May 8, you'll really start to see your healthy money habits start to pay off. Jupiter in Aquarius has been moving through your second house of money and possessions since December, and a lot of growth has taken place in this area since then. Venus in Taurus traveling through your fifth house of pleasure and creative expression will be forming a square with Jupiter in Aquarius on May 8, prompting you to enjoy the fruits of your labor. You deserve to spoil yourself, and this is the perfect time to do so. Be mindful of going overboard though — these two placements can represent overindulgence if you're not careful.

Aquarius: Your Self-Expression Is Aligning With Home And Family Dynamics

As the rebel of the zodiac, you're all about expressing your unique individuality. Jupiter moving through your first house of self has really emphasized that lately. On May 8, your desire for unity within your family will start to align with your sense of self. The traditions of your family may oftentimes feel a bit limiting, but with Venus moving through your fourth house of home during this time, you'll start to recognize similar values you share with your family. This energy is perfect for spending time with your relatives, or even moving homes. Your expansive energy is truly paying off in every home and family dynamic present in your life.

Pisces: Your Communicative Style Is Being Supported By Newfound Mental Health Practices

You've been experiencing a lot of growth pertaining to your mental health practices, and they've really begun to pay off. Prioritizing your mental and spiritual health can sometimes feel isolating, but on May 8, your desire for connection will align with the inward journey you've embarked on. Venus in Taurus in your third house of communication will be squaring Jupiter in Aquarius in your 12th house on this day, prompting you to share your personal experiences with those in your immediate environment. You have much to teach and share with others, so be sure to trust your gut during this time. You are equipped to share your experiences, and can really help others with the guidance you provide.