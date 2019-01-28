If 2019 is going to be anyone's year, it's Lady Gaga's. I don't care that it's only January, I'm calling it now. On cloud nine after the success of her leading role in the film A Star Is Born, Gaga is now slaying at her Las Vegas residency concerts, not to mention serving looks on every carpet she graces. Lady Gaga's 2019 SAG Awards dress is no exception, and she, once again, looks unbelievably ravishing. After a career of stunning, sometimes shocking outfits, you think she'd have to slow down, but not our Gaga. She's constantly stepping up her game, and the looks just keep getting better.

In addition to presenting an award alongside her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, Gaga is in the running to win two awards of her own tonight. She's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and the entire ASIB cast is nominated together for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Whether or not she wins big, though, her look is certainly a winner in my book. Gaga showed up wearing a long white Dior Haute Couture gown with a waist-high slit, a plunging v-neck, and frayed detailing on the ends of the dress. She looks like an angel sent down from heaven to singlehandedly save my life.

This is the kind of slayage I want to see on a red carpet:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga paired her ice-white gown with various gold accessories, including a gold and silver choker, stunning gold earrings, and several gold bracelets. Keeping with the all-white look, she strutted in stark white, pointed-toe pumps.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her beauty look, we know Gaga typically lives for the drama, and tonight was no different. She went with a bold shimmery gold eyeshadow look with dramatic, fanned-out lashes and a deep burgundy lip with the same color nails to match. Her hair was styled in a slicked down, low bun with an old-school Hollywood wave to her bangs. Basically, every single aspect of her look commanded all the attention on the silver carpet.

Honestly, this has to be one of her best looks to date. Fight me on it:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But that's not to say she hasn't been killing her fashion game recently in general, though. In fact, while I love a meat dress as much as the next gal, her 2019 award show season ensembles really have all been incredible. Her periwinkle gown and matching blue hair at the Golden Globes, for example, really had everyone talking, and her National Board of Review Awards tuxedo-style dress and feathered accessories gave us that Gaga-specific edge I was starting to crave. I also loved her Critics' Choice Awards glam, which served up some serious Old Hollywood vibes.

This look really kicked off the icy blue hair trend for the year:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And this is how you revamp Classic Gaga for 2019, people:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can someone, anyone, teach me to curl my hair like this? Please?

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I loved all three of the above looks, but honestly? Tonight's SAG Awards ensemble just might have them all beat. Whether or not she takes home an award tonight, Gaga wins in my book as the chicest celeb on the carpet, as per usual.