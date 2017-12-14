Kylie Jenner's Best Nine Photos On Instagram Make It Clear Fans Love Her Selfies

If there's one thing 2017 has taught us, it's the power of a selfie. Kylie Jenner's best nine photos on Instagram collage is the greatest example of this theory. Out of all the literal hundreds of images the reality TV star and makeup mogul posted this year, fans loved her selfies and solo photos the most.

It's no surprise. People love to love this woman's face. While Jenner was first introduced to the public at nine years old in the family series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it was arguably when she enhanced her lips and took a real interest in makeup and fashion that the world stood up and started paying attention. Then, in November of 2015, we were gifted our very first Kylie Lip Kit, and the rest was literal history. We haven't been able to look away from this girl's contour and lipliner ever since.

Plus, one might argue that 2017 was full of slightly more selfies than usual for the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sibling. While she used to post a healthy mix of selfies, body glam shots, family photos, and makeup products, we've seen a small increase in face close-ups and a dip in full body shots in the past few months.

Here's a look at a few of her best nine Instagram photos from 2017.

Kylie, the people have spoken. We want more dark hair, more black t-shirts, more head tilts, and bonus point for natural makeup. And, whatever you do — NO SMILING, k?

Fans suspect that the lack of pics showing anything below her waist is likely due to her reported pregnancy and growing baby bump. Obviously, we've been obsessively looking for clues or signs that she is expecting, but she's made it really tough. Jenner has made a habit of posting old pics from the neck up only.

But, if her best nine won't give us any insight, maybe her mom will.

In a recent holiday episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner said she was most thankful for her mom, Kris Jenner, and doesn't know what she would do without her. In the same episode, Kris actually made the statement,

I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby, and now it's like a faucet that we turned on that won't turn off.

HELLOOOO pregnancy clue!

Kylie Jenner's long-term ex-boyfriend, Tyga, and new boyfriend, Travis Scott, are also both noticeably absent from her best nine recap. But, Jenner's made it obvious in her new series Life Of Kylie that her romantic life is the one thing she wants to keep private.

Once pregnancy reports broke in September, a source did tell People magazine that Jenner initially broke up with Tyga because she felt things were getting too serious, but that she was stoked to find out she was pregnant with Scott's baby. The source claimed,

Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious. Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.

She's excited. I'm excited. You're excited. We're ALL freaking excited about this maybe baby! Fans are sitting with fingers crossed that the big reveal will happen sometime this season of KUWTK, and in the meantime, we're ready and waiting to heart that first baby pic on Instagram.

Happy New Year, Kylie!

