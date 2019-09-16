When you grew up in front of the cameras, it's difficult to keep any facet of your life private — especially your romantic relationships. Unlike the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, rapper Travis Scott isn't quite as used to life in the spotlight, and it's no secret that stardom has tried the bond between him and Jenner. From dodging cheating rumors to welcoming a daughter together, the mogul and the musician have been tested in countless ways, but if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's quotes about their relationship prove anything, it's that they're stronger together than ever.

Ever since these two first sparked relationship rumors back in April 2017, the public has constantly hounded them for more details. Despite the pressure, Jenner and Scott have tried their best to keep everything from their relationship status, to Jenner's pregnancy, to reports of Scott's rumored infidelity private. (Previously, Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott's reps for comment on those reports and did not hear back.) It's rare that these two actually speak about their relationship, so when they do, it's always special. From their first profile as a couple in GQ to their most recent profile in Playboy, Jenner and Scott have said the sweetest things about each other, and despite all the ups and downs, these quotes have me feeling they're in it for the long haul.

Scott doesn't love the spotlight, so Jenner makes the effort to keep their relationship private. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I don't think he's really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family," Jenner replied when asked how Scott dealt with all the attention in a July 2018 interview with GQ. "For sure, I know he doesn't like the attention. That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's OK with me, because we just do our thing."

Having busy schedules is hard, but Jenner works hard to make that long distance work. "When we fight, it's usually just because we've been away from each other for too long and we didn't see each other for like two weeks," Jenner explained, telling GQ a story of how she got on a plane to meet Scott in Houston after a disagreement over the phone. "And we have Stormi now, and I can't travel with her. She's too young. So it's harder to see each other, but I was like, 'I just need to go and fix this and go back.'"

Jenner knew how she felt about Scott early on and followed her heart. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she told GQ, explaining how she joined Scott on tour soon after they started seeing each other. “So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.' And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you.' ...And then we rode off into the sunset."

Scott credits Jenner with "saving his life." "I was always high up on the lean," Scott raps in his song "Stargazing," which is from his third album, Astroworld. "Then this girl came here to save my life." Though he never explicitly mentions Jenner, it's pretty clear she's the one he had in mind when he penned this song.

Experiencing parenthood together has brought them closer. "We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her," Jenner explained when talking about Stormi in an August 2018 interview conducted by her sister, Kendall, for Vogue Australia. "He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him."

Jenner recognizes Scott's hard work and make sure he knows it. “Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” Jenner captioned an Instagram photo of Scott with Stormi in November 2018. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.”

It didn't take Scott long to realize that Jenner was "that one." "We was just two kids, f*cking around," Scott said of his initial relationship with Jenner in December 2018 Rolling Stone interview. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one."

Scott tries to focus on his relationship rather than getting caught up in rumors. "I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this sh*t," Scott told Rolling Stone, explaining what makes Jenner so down-to-earth. "She’s the coolest motherf*cker of all time."

Jenner feels that their shared interests are what make them so compatible. "We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Jenner noted in an interview conducted by Scott for Playboy in September 2019. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."