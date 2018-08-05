OK, the day has finally come. As you spend Sunday, Aug. 5 lauding your own best siblings on National Sisters Day, you're probably also counting down the hours until the most famous sisters of them all hit your television screen for the Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. One sister prepped for the big night by posting a trailer to her Instagram account, and it will make you ask more questions about the reported feud. Kourtney Kardashian's KUWTK Instagram post will make you wonder if it's about her sisters.

Kourt posted the teaser trailer on her Instagram account on Sunday, Aug. 5, and it includes a clip that shows her and Kim butting heads over a photo shoot for a family Christmas card. The tense relationship between the two sisters in the clip from the season premiers isn't confusing, but it's Kourtney's caption that will make you wonder what she's trying to get at. She wrote,

Surround yourself with people that lift you up and bring out the best in you. Tonight, the Season 15 premiere episode on E!

Elite Daily reached out to Kourtney's representation for clarification of the post, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

What does it all mean?! Is Kim someone who lifts her up? Does Khloé bring out the best in her? You guys, I need to know the answers to these burning questions!

Even though Kourtney kept her fans guessing with the caption, she did give them a time when they might find out what's going on. You'll notice that she ended her post with, "...Tonight, the Season 15 premiere episode on E!" Of course she wants to plug the show, but I'm not so sure that all of this reported drama is solely for the cameras.

Obviously, I will tune in to see what information the fam will give fans in the first ep, but harsh family drama isn't the only way to promote a show. So, I am inclined to believe that there must be some nugget of real-life sister issues in there. Kourt even told E! News on Aug. 3, "I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it any more."

That brings me to the sister whom I most suspect this 'Gram to be about: Kiki. (While Khloé and Kourt have some tense moments in the trailers, it's Kiki and Kourtney who really go at it.)

That's right: I think Kourt is referring to Kim in one way or another when she talks about surrounding herself with "people that lift you up and bring out the best in you." Again, I have no way of knowing if the post is definitely about Kim, but the apparent drama between the two sisters has been highly publicized as of late. I mean, Kim did say of Kourt, in a KUWTK trailer, "She’s the least exciting to look at."

Now, hopefully, Kourtney's post is referring to a reconciliation between the sisters — because one of the latest trailers still had them fighting dirty. In a show clip, Kourtney called Kim "evil," after Kim took issue with Kourt's light work schedule, and then Kim fired back, "Well, clearly you're going through something else, because you're acting like a f*cking lunatic. So maybe deal with that." Um... ouch!

In some more positive news, Kim's latest Instagram post might hint at the sisters mending fences. Kim posted the same trailer as Kourtney on Sunday, and she wrote,

Tonight’s the night!!!! Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 15 Premiere is tonight on E! For anyone who has siblings I’m sure you fight crazy sometimes so everyone relax and tune in!

OK, so Kim acknowledged the disagreement when she said, "For anyone who has siblings I’m sure you fight crazy sometimes...." and then she instructed fans to "...relax and tune in!" I don't know what this all means, either, but I am so ready to find out.

Kim, I would love to relax, so here's to hoping that the sister drama gets cleared up this season — because one big happy Kardashian family is the way I like to see the Calabasas crew.