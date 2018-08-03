Y'all, I'm done with Kim Kardashian. This week has brought down a rain of warranted criticism on the reality star. It started with her thanking her sisters for saying she looked anorexic, then she said she had "nothing bad to say" about Trump, then she made a controversial comment on Instagram critics felt was homophobic, then clips from a horrible fight she had with Kourtney aired. And Kim Kardashian's response to criticism about the way she treats Kourtney Kardashian on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a weak attempt at brushing off her critics who are, again, completely warranted in their judgments of her this time around.

In a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney get in an intense fight about the scheduling of the photo shoot for their Kardashian Christmas card. Kourtney wanted to be out of the shoot by 4 p.m., but that apparently didn't work for Kim (who was coordinating the whole thing). After disagreeing about when the time of the shoot should be, Kim eventually blows up at Kourtney and says, "No one wants you in the f*cking shoot. Get the f*ck out of here and go. … We don’t want you in the shoot." Kourtney smiles while Kim says this, which only pisses her off more, then she says she wasn't too eager to be in the shoot anyway. "Good, ’cause you’re so f*cking annoying," Kim responds. Kim keeps yelling at Kourtney until she leaves, and the whole clip is pretty vicious. Not cool, Kim.

Then another clip from the episode was released, and this time it shows the aftermath of that fight. In the original fight, Kim said Kourtney was the "least exciting" person in the family to look at (girl, what the f*ck? I fight with my sisters too, but damn...). In this clip, Kourtney is on the phone with Khloé Kardashian sobbing about what Kim said.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kim eventually snatches the phone from Khloé's hand and keeps attacking Kourtney. Kourtney, on the other hand, is just trying to say that she works less than her sisters because she wants to spend more time as a mom (completely fair), but Kim just keeps on trashing her for not working a lot or making herself available to Kim's every beck and call. Kourtney calls her an "evil human being" at one point, and honestly, I don't blame her. This week with Kim has been straight-up nasty, it gives me zero patience for Kim being unnecessarily cruel.

After Kourtney calls her an "evil human being," she follows up with, "I don't want to see you, OK? I don't agree with who you are as a human being." Kim has a menacing look in her eyes and then she laughs at that.

Kim has literally zero empathy for her sister when she says that she's had it with being treated badly, and Kim responds, "Well, clearly you're going through something else, because you're acting like a f*cking lunatic. So maybe deal with that." Khloé and Kris Jenner pipe in saying that's a horrible thing to say, which, yes, it is, but Kim clearly doesn't care. What is up with this woman?

People on Twitter have been criticizing Kim Kardashian all week for the way she treated Kourtney in these clips.

One Twitter user wrote, "Kim Kardashian is a b*tch for how she speaks to and treats Kourtney. The entire family are enablers and are just as disgusting as Kim. Kourtney is seen as boring/average because she stays true to herself and wants to live a normal life and have a normal family."

And a wave of criticism followed:

I'm the middle of three sisters, and believe me, we've gotten in heated fights. But if I've ever drawn the fight out to the point where I'm making my sister literally sob... I've done something wrong and she's owed a genuine apology. Kim Kardashian laughing this off and giving a meaningless apology is just cruel and self-absorbed. She really seems like she can't be bothered by people criticizing the things she says and does. She's Kim Kardashian!

She responded to the criticism on Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 2.

One Twitter user tweeted, "What Kim doesn't seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life. She's sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children's lives."

Kim quoted the tweet and said, "Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things." Ew, Kim. This all just sounds so toxic. I'm not about it.

Another fan defended Kim, saying, "@kourtneykardash crying over @KimKardashian saying she's not even interesting to look at is brilliant. Siblings say dumb sh*t to get a reaction, the receiving sibling cries, it's over in a few days. #RealLifeSh*t." Kim quoted the tweet saying, "Exactly!!!" But what both of them fail to remember is that yes, siblings do all of the things listed in that tweet, but not when they're grown AF adults and not on national television!

I have about had it with the Kardashians this week. Bye.