When reports surfaced in April suggesting that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian, her fans were extremely upset. TBH, I think everyone at least sent her one tweet urging her to move on from the Cleveland Cavaliers baller, insisting she could do better. However, the two have ultimately decided to focus on rebuilding their relationship, which is why Khloé Kardashian's family is being "civil" toward Tristan Thompson, according to a new report.

Kardashian and her man recently relocated to Los Angeles after spending the past few months in Cleveland while he wrapped up the 2017-18 NBA season. It's reportedly the first time the two have been reunited with her family since Thompson's explosive cheating scandal hit the news on April 10, two days before Kardashian gave birth to their adorable baby girl, True. In videos shared by both The Daily Mail and TMZ, Thompson appears to be making out with multiple women throughout his relationship with the reality star. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams at the time for comment on the reports, but have not heard back by the time of publication.

Although some family members reportedly don't agree with the Good American designer's decision to work things out with Thompson, a source told People, “Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far. They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Jason Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As far as how Kardashian and Thompson are doing since moving back to the west coast? The source said, “Everything seems really great with Khloé and Tristan. [...] They act the same way they did on their last trip to L.A. before True was born,” the insider added. “They both seem happy about being there.”

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the source's claim that her family is being "civil," but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Thompson was reportedly nervous in the days leading up to their relocation to Cali — considering he'd have to face Kardashian's family — so good for them for being cordial with each other. But is anybody a little surprised at this, or is just me? 'Cause after those toxic cheating reports surfaced, it seemed like Thompson had completely fallen from the good graces of nearly everyone in her family — including her brother, Rob Kardashian.

On May 12, TMZ reported that Rob believes his sister "can and should do better" than sticking around with Thompson. A source also told the outlet that Rob thinks the baller is an "assh*le" who he'll never be able to forgive for disrespecting and embarrassing his sister throughout her pregnancy. Yikes. (I feel you, though, Robert.)

Elite Daily reached out to Rob Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's teams at the time for comment on the feud, and has not heard back by the time of publication.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Khloé's big sis Kim Kardashian also addressed the cheating rumors when visiting the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in April, expressing her sadness and disbelief over the situation.

"Poor Khloé," she said. "We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over."

However, she and Rob apparently made a deal with each other that might've helped their other family members come to grips with Kardashian and Thompson's reconciliation. She also told DeGeneres:

I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.

The way my forgiveness is set up, this couldn't have been me this soon. But then again, it's kind of great to see everyone stand back and let Kardashian make decisions for herself. In the long run, no matter what the outcome of her relationship is, I'm sure she'll appreciate that more than anything else.