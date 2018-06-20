When Khloé Kardashian moved to Cleveland, I always hoped she'd move back. She's a Kardashian, and it's my personal belief that Kardashians just don't make sense in Cleveland. Of course, it was understood that her move was to be closer to Tristan Thompson so that they could raise their daughter together. But when we got word that Khloé was going back to Los Angeles, the world rejoiced, because TBH, it feels like that's where she belongs. And her family couldn't agree more with that sentiment either, because it seems that they are equally happy about Khloé's move, too. The sweetest response came from none other than her big sis, and let me tell you, Kim Kardashian's comments on Khloe moving back to L.A. will make your heart melt.

During the launch of Kim K's KKW pop-up shop in the Westfield Century City Mall on Tuesday, June 19, Kardashian told Access Hollywood all about Khloé's return. "It’s very good to have Khloé back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” Kardashian shared, adding that the entire Kardashian krew were quick to give Khloé a warm welcome.

"First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said. "It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back."

Ah, I guess gone are the days where Kim and Khloé act as purse-wielding rivals.

God, I'll miss those moments.

Instead, Kardashian gushed even more about her sister's return, telling Access Hollywood:

I’m so excited. They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest. I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!' Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.

Can we just pause briefly to envision an intense iPhone photo session of Stormi, Chicago, and True? I would literally empty out my bank account to witness that go down.

It's been no secret that, ever since Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal, fans have been hoping and praying for Khloé to return back to the Kardashian family in L.A. Then, when Kris Jenner's commented on Khloé Kardashian moving back to L.A. back in May, everyone was crossing their fingers and toes for it to actually happen. While attending the American Woman premiere at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Jenner let it slip to Us Weekly that Khloé Kardashian will be returning home, possibly for good.

"She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Jenner said, to which the outlet asked if it was a permanent move. Jenner replied, "I think so! Yes!"

It was such a big deal to hear this, mainly because fans were rooting for Khloé to GTFO of Cleveland after videos were released of Thompson seemingly kissing other women while Khloé was pregnant with their daughter, True. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But, while it seems like a step in the right direction that Khloé is back home with family, the jury is still out on what's going on with her and Thompson. People reports that Kardashian and Thompson were seen out together for the first time since the cheating rumors though, reportedly getting dinner with Corey Gamble (Kris Jenner's boyfriend) at a restaurant in Malibu called Nobu. They then reportedly headed to The Peppermint Club, where Kendall Jenner reportedly joined them. So, even though it looks like the move is a step in the right direction, it's unclear what that means for Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson.

At the end of the day, she's at least back in L.A. surrounded by friends and family who clearly love and adore her and True, so that's all that really matters.