Karlie Kloss' Tweet About Taylor Swift's Birthday Will Make Kaylor Fans Go Nuts

Rejoice, Kaylor fans! It looks like our favorite friendship is as strong as ever, according to Karlie Kloss. Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss mysteriously went from absolute BFF goals to totally nonexistent within the past year. However, Karlie Kloss' tweet about Taylor Swift's birthday will make you a believer in their friendship again.

Kloss posted a photo of her and the "... Ready For It" singer via Twitter on Dec. 13 to celebrate Swifty's birthday. The two blondes are posed very close together in what looks like a car on a dreamy road with the ocean behind them. Maybe the Pacific Coast Highway in California? Unfortunately, background details aren't given in this particular post. Kloss and Swift both look fresh-faced and makeup free in the casual photo — Kloss is even barefoot. Also, have Kloss and Swift always looked this much alike?

The caption of the photo simply says, "Happy happy birthday @taylorswift13!" Kloss also added a shooting star emoji at the end of her well wishes.

Fans have been flooding Kloss' picture with comments praising the fact that Kaylor is alive. This little token from Kloss gave fans everywhere hope that some of the remains of Swift's squad have stayed in tact. Most importantly, that the absolute bomb girl duo, Kloss and Swift, are still doing well.

After doing a little investigation, it looks like this photo is from a Vogue photoshoot that Swift and Kloss did together. Note Swift's striped sweater and Kloss' patterned dress that much up to the photo Kloss posted Dec. 13.

Since the release of Swift's Reputation album, fans have been theorizing a few tracks are about Kloss — specifically "Dress" and "Getaway Car." Actually, fans assumed "Getaway Car" was a reference to that exact Vogue shoot above. The chorus to "Getaway Car" reads,

You were drivin' the getaway car

We were flyin’, but we never get far

Don't pretend it's such a mystery

Think about the place where you first met me

Ridin' in a getaway car

There were sirens in the beat of your heart

I shoulda known I'd be the first to leave

Think about the place where you first met me

In a getaway car, oh-oh-oh

No, they never get far, oh-oh-ahh

No, nothing good starts in a getaway car

Fans are definitely celebrating this Kaylor reference.

The second verse continues,

It was the great escape, the prison break

The light of freedom on my face

But you weren't thinkin'

And I was just drinkin'

Well, he was runnin’ after us, I was screamin’, "go, go, go!"

But with three of us, honey, it's a sideshow

And a circus ain’t a love story

And now we're both sorry (we're both sorry)

There's no reason that Karlie Kloss couldn't be a part of Swift's "great escape."

In addition to "Getaway Car," "Dress" is definitely one of the sexiest tracks on Reputation. It paints a very strong picture of a relationship that Swift kept under wraps. The song begins,

Our secret moments

In your crowded room

They've got no idea

About me and you

There is an indentation

In the shape of you

Made your mark on me

A golden tattoo

All of this silence and patience, pining and anticipation

My hands are shaking from holding back from you (ah, ah, ah)

All of this silence and patience, pining and desperately waiting

My hands are shaking from all this (ha, ha, ha, ha)

First off, a "golden tattoo" could signify someone with blonde hair. It doesn't get much blonder than six-foot-tall Karlie Kloss. Second, Swift talks about being in a crowded room together. Seldom has Swift attended a party with a rumored boyfriend, but she and BFF Karlie Kloss have been to many events together.

Plus, the birthday love has only given more concrete evidence to the Kaylor shippers out there.

Whether you are one of the shippers or not, you have to admit it's great to see Swift getting a little social media love from friends. I hope she had a great birthday and we'll see if any more squad members pop up on Swift's feed.

