If you've ever jammed out to Battle Studies or Continuum and wondered why John Mayer is so damn charming, passionate, and moody, know that his rock star status might only partially explain his vibe. John Mayer's zodiac sign is the other piece of the puzzle. Born on Oct. 16, 1977, Mayer is a Libra. As the peace-keepers of the zodiac, Libras are kind, warm-hearted, thoughtful, and hopeless romantics. They also tend to jump to conclusions, wallow in their feelings, and overthink just about everything. Sound familiar? (A quick listen to "Love on the Weekend," "XO," "Gravity," and "Stop This Train" can confirm that Mayer oozes all the typical Libra qualities.

Mayer would be the quintessential Libra boyfriend: a little messy in relationships, but all in when he's in love. As Mayer sang in his collaboration with then-girlfriend Katy Perry, "Who You Love": "Oh, you can't make yourself stop dreaming who you're dreaming of, if it's who you love, then it's who you love."

When He Likes You, He'll Make It Clear

Libras love to revel in a blossoming romance. They enjoy receiving a surprise bouquet of flowers from their crush as much as they enjoy sending one back, or better yet, writing their crush an acoustic guitar ballad. In classic Libra fashion, Mayer would probably let you know he's crushing on you by inviting you over for dinner and strumming you a song.

You'll know the date went well if your Libra talks your ear off all night long. Air signs (Libras, Aquarians, and Geminis) can chat you up for hours if they feel like their wit and energy are in good company. And long after the date ends, they might slide you a sweet, sexy text that'll make you swoon. Libras can be extra adoring and flirty when they're in love.

As Your Partner, He'd Be Your Best Friend

As air signs, Libras want their romantic partnerships to be based on friendship. They want to date someone they know they can have fun with. Date nights with a Libra like Mayer would be less like court-side NBA games, and more like candle-lit dinners and killer concert seats for your favorite artist's show. He'd probably invite you out for karaoke, but like, live-band karaoke at a dive bar.

When it comes to sex, Libras are pretty passionate. All you have to do is listen to "Edge of Desire" to understand why. Even after sexy texts and dirty talk in the bedroom, a Libra in love still wouldn't run out of things to say. Pillow talk would consist of deep conversations about life and the universe.

If Your Relationship Goes South, Get Ready For Major Shade

If there's a sign that's good at holding grudges — even more than vindictive Scorpio or petty Sagittarius — it's Libra. A Libra ex will move their belongings out of your house, but not without grumbling about it. And you should probably block or mute them on social media, unless you'd rather endure poetically written, not-so-cryptic subtweets about your breakup on your timeline.

Of course, long before melodramatic post-breakup Instagram captions were the move, Mayer was the king of throwing shade at his exes. He literally sang, "I'm going to find another you." He also metaphorically owned up to being a f*ckboi after getting a taste of his own medicine in "Assassin," singing: "I'm an assassin and I had a job to do, little did I know that girl was an assassin, too." But Libras don't always hold onto their anger. Sometimes, they resign themselves to sadness. You can tell Mayer is this kind of melancholy Libra ex in songs like "In Repair," "Still Feel Like Your Man," and "Something Like Olivia." They're peak Libra pining.

As a partner, there's strong evidence to suggest that Mayer would be like any Libra you'd swipe right on: charming, dreamy, deeply emotional, and someone with whom there's never a dull moment from start to finish.