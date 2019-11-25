3 Zodiac Signs Who Play It Safe When It Comes To Love, So Be Patient

Whether you're already in a relationship or just starting to catch feelings for someone, it can be difficult to put yourself out there. Your mind may be caught up in the what-ifs of a relationship: What if they don't like you back? What if you want different things from the partnership? What if a future together is simply not in the cards? The fear of the unknown can prevent you from sharing your true feelings with a partner, especially if your zodiac sign prefers to play it safe when it comes to love. While those feelings could have the possibility of starting an exciting, new relationship, some of us would still rather keep them to ourselves.

Most risk-averse signs like to feel secure in their relationships, so they avoid situations where the outcome may be unclear to them. One of the most fear-inducing things a person who prefers to play it safe can do is put all their emotions out there without knowing how their partner will react. Even though that risk could bring their relationship to a new level, the possibility of heartbreak may turn someone off from the idea altogether. So, before you wonder why you or your partner tends to avoid sharing intense feelings, check out the three signs below that prefer to stay in the love safety zone. The answers to your questions may be in the stars.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Igor Ustynskyy/Moment/Getty Images As a grounded earth sign, Virgos approach situations from a place of practicality and logic. Since they're shy by nature, they like to feel stable and secure in a relationship. They're not ones for grand romantic gestures or spontaneous declarations of love. Instead, a Virgo's logical mind, combined with their preference for stability, can lead them to keep their mushy feelings inside. The fear of losing control of a relationship's trajectory by taking a romantic risk is simply too much for orderly Virgos to handle.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libras are all about balance and harmony. As a thoughtful zodiac sign, Libras want to make everyone in their lives happy, especially romantic partners. They understand that relationships require compromise, so they're willing to sacrifice their own needs for the benefit of someone else's contentment. For these reasons, Libras may avoid sharing their true feelings to avoid hurting their crush or partner. They crave stability, which prevents them from taking any risks that may disrupt the balance of their relationship.