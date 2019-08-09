I've always been slow to start relationships. I have to take my time and constantly question myself, the other person, and most importantly, whether or not we're actually a good fit. What can I say? I guess it's just the Virgo in me, but I can't help but be critical and risk-averse in matters of the heart. That said, I've always been low-key envious of my friends who never seem to share my worries — friends who usually fall into one of the zodiac signs who are the most chill in relationships.

These are the signs that tend to go with the flow naturally, and have a particular kind of confidence that things will always work out for the best. They just sit back, let things unfold at their own pace, and don't always feel the need to be in the driver's seat and in control of their relationship at all times. It's not that they're afraid to speak their mind and communicate what they want and need, it's just that they're unbothered because they trust things will always work out. Must be nice! Who are these easy breezy folks? Here are the signs who are usually the most chill when it comes to being in a relationship.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Guille Faingold/Stocksy One of Gemini’s greatest strengths in life and in relationships is their innate adaptability. This air sign is perfectly comfortable going wherever the breeze takes them. They don’t feel the need to force anything, and are happy to just follow their hearts and see where it goes. They're usually up for anything, so long as they aren’t bored. If that happens, prepare for sudden winds of change. Keep your Gemini engaged, and they're more than happy to go with your flow.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Libra loves to be in love. You can thank their ruling planet Venus for their big, romantic heart. However, if there's one thing this sign hates, it's conflict. They would walk 100 miles to avoid having an argument if they could, which means they're often happy to take a more passive role in the relationship. That's not to say you can walk all over a Libra — this very diplomatic sign has strong feelings about fairness and won’t put up with being treated poorly. But in a loving and balanced relationship, they're happy to just chill and let things play out naturally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Sagittarius is by far the most chill sign in the zodiac. This Earth sign has a powerful connection to nature, and trusts that, if left to their own devices, things just have a tendency to work out for the best. It also doesn't hurt that having Jupiter as their ruling planet means they have plenty of luck on their side, so really, they're just not that bothered about anything. They also aren’t anxious about whether or not a relationship is going to work out. Instead, they trust that if it's meant to be, it will be. That is... unless they feel pushed. Try to cage this free spirit and you’ll find out quickly how much freedom really means to them. Spoiler alert: A lot.