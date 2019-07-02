In an April 2019 appearance on Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in the Blanks, Turner opened up about Jonas helping her through depression. She recounted how the past five years have been a struggle for her.

When Dr. Phil asked about her relationship with Jonas, Turner said, "I won't be judged by him. He's seen the worst... When someone tells you they love you every day, it really makes you think about why that is. It really makes you love yourself more. I love myself."

It means a lot to see a celebrity couple that can be vulnerable with each other about serious issues, and in turn, be vulnerable with fans about that dynamic.