What's cooler than two beautiful, successful, talented celebrities have a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards? Probably two beautiful celebrities having an ever-so-casual pool party at an 18th-century private estate in Provence. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's pre-wedding pool party took place on Thursday of their wedding weekend because why not get the party started a little early? Friends and family were invited to splash around at the gorgeous Château de Tourreau, where the two will formally tie the knot this weekend. If the pool party was any indication, this wedding is going to be just like Jonas and Turner themselves: Ridiculously hip.

As you know if you saw that loved-up selfie Turner and Jonas both posted on their Instagrams on Saturday, June 22, the two arrived in France a week before their wedding in order to explore before the big day. Fans have known for a while now that the lovebirds were planning a wedding in France, but randomly enough, it was Dr. Phil McGraw who spilled the beans on the actual date. "Easy now! 1 week to go!" he jokingly commented on that steamy selfie. "Ha! See you at the wedding!" Nice going, Dr. Phil.

Though the middle Jonas brother and the Game of Thrones actress already had their fun Vegas wedding back in May, a source revealed to People that — while the union was totally legit — they always planned on having a more traditional ceremony in the summer. "They had to get married in the States to make it legal," said the source, "but the wedding is still in Europe.” Makes sense to me, but still, if they're going to have two weddings, couldn't I have at least been invited to one of them?

After a week spent frolicking in the city of love (and I'm sure there was plenty of lovin' to be had, as the sexy Insta Story Turner shared of her beau in a bathtub suggests), the pair met up with guests at the Château de Tourreau, where the celebrations began. E! News shared photos of the chill Château fête, which show the Jo Bros and their wives hanging poolside and looking impossible chic, given France's recent record-high temps. Plenty of other VIP guests were also present, sipping on drinks beneath “Sophie and Joe” banners while the waitstaff kept their glasses filled. Now that's my kind of party.

Located in Sarrians (a city in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in southeastern France), the Château de Tourreau is seriously a sight to behold. The venue was once a private estate, but now it is rented out for events and private accommodations. According to People, the 249-year-old property spans 17 acres, offering gardens, orchards, streams, and — of course — the 82-foot-long pool where the pre-wedding party took place. I'd say that's a small step up from Vegas' Chapel L’Amour, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their first wedding. Of course, whether they're celebrating in Chapel L’Amour or Château de Tourreau, Jonas and Turner somehow make everything so cool, top to the bottom, just cool.