Are you ready for your day to go from zero to one hundred real quick?! Just take a little gander at Sophie Turner's Instagram Story of Joe Jonas naked in a bath. The story is no longer available on Instagram (ugh, devastating, I know), but luckily, Cosmopolitan was able to capture a screenshot just in the nick of time for any thirsty Jonas fans out there.

Before we get to the sexy AF picture, let me give you some backstory. Jonas and Turner are currently in France for... wait for it... their wedding! Yes, exciting stuff. If you're thinking to yourself, "Hmm... I thought they already got married in Las Vegas?" Don't worry, I feel you. It's all confusing stuff.

In case you missed it, Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, did get married at Chapel L'Amour in Las Vegas on May 1 after Jonas crushed a medley performance of all of our most recent favorite Jo Bro hits at the 2019 Billboard Awards. They exchanged ring pops, Diplo livestreamed the entire thing, and Dan + Shay performed. Oh, and even though it may have seemed pretty impromptu, there was actually some planning that went into it. “I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can’t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning," Turner told Porter shortly after she and her new husband exchanged her Vegas vows.

But the two still had to get married one more time in France, which is where they are now taking sexy AF pics like this one:

Yep. I told you. It's hot stuff. I mean, I'm not sure what else I expected Jonas to be wearing in a bath... Like, obviously he was going to be naked. But, for some reason, there's something so much hotter about him naked in a bubble bath somewhere so chic us commoners will probably never have the pleasure of setting foot in. And don't even get me started on the come hither eyes he's obvi giving Turner as she snaps the shot. Ah, I honestly cannot with these two. It's too much.

But anyway. Back to their two weddings. You see, this wedding in France was actually always Jonas and Turner's original plan. They reportedly just had to have the Las Vegas wedding to make sure that their European marriage would be legit. “They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” a source told People shortly after the Vegas nuptials.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yeah, so, basically, their marriage wouldn't have legally counted in the United States if they only got married in France.

People reports that, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in France, in order for a legal wedding ceremony to take place in France:

At least one of the parties to be married must have resided in France for at least forty days immediately preceding the marriage. This precludes a wedding in cases where both parties are only visiting for a short stay.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, so they had one fun Vegas wedding with party vibes and now they get to have one French wedding with obviously super sexy romantic vibes. I'm not mad about it.