The wait is finally over. As of Sunday, Dec. 30, Jimin from BTS' first solo single "Promise" is here, and fans all over the world are absolutely thrilled to listen to the song.

The BTS official Twitter account tweeted the news of Jimin's solo single on the morning of Dec. 30. According to a translation from Twitter account @learnkoreanpop, the tweet said:

Everyone, you waited a while, right? Finally, I am revealing my self-composed song. It is a song made for me, but it’s also a song made for you. Though this is my first time and a work of an amateur, I hope you enjoy listening (to this song). Thank you Army for waiting.

"Promise," Jimin's dreamy two minute 31 second song features soft guitar music and vocals in both English and Korean. It's produced by Slow Rabbit, who is also a producer for many BTS songs, and the lyrics are co-written by Jimin and BTS member RM. Fans from all over the world are thrilled that they finally get to listen to this long-awaited single and are taking to Twitter to express their thoughts and congratulate Jimin on this big accomplishment. The original tweet is even being translated to other languages like Spanish, French, and English.

Here are some fan reactions to Jimin's first solo single, "Promise:"

Many fans are also posting pictures of their pinkies as a response to the song's title, suggesting that they're making a pinky promise with Jimin:

According to the BTS band members, Jimin is the hardest working member of the group so it totally makes sense that he was working on a solo project in addition to the countless other projects and performances BTS has worked on this year. On top of having an absolutely dreamy voice, Jimin is also trained in modern dance and is known to be an exceptionally good dancer in the K-pop world, a high compliment in an industry where most people are incredible dancers to begin with.

