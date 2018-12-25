SBS Gayo Daejun, an annual televised music festival, took place on Dec. 25, 2018 at the the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The event was chock-full of stars and performers including everyone's favorite K-pop band, BTS. If you didn't already catch their performance, these videos of BTS' SBS Gayo Daejun performances are giving ARMY so many nostalgic feels.

BTS surprised fans across the world by performing some major throwbacks from as far back as 2013. Their performance lineup included: "NO more Dream" (2013), "Boy in Luv" (2014), "Dope" (2015), "Fire" (2016), "DNA" (2017), and "IDOL" (2018). When the concert lineup was initially revealed, fans responded with excitement and some even responded with concern over the sheer amount of songs BTS would perform. User @suhreeen wrote: "i hope they wouldn't be too burnt out from the performances though omg."

The K-pop band teased their performances in a series of videos, per Korean pop culture site Soompi. According to the site, in the first video Jungkook appears on the screen saying, “Should we go on a date on Christmas?” followed by J-Hope saying, “There’s something I really want to show you.” The teaser ends with the members singing, dancing, and laughing.

In usual BTS fashion, the performances were high-energy and carefully choreographed with all seven boys playing different roles on stage. If you haven't seen them already, you'll definitely want to watch:

If you're a BTS fan, you'll know that 2018 was filled with incredible performances by the group. BTS performed "Fake Love" with Charlie Puth at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. They also hit the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards where they performed the same song and got a hugely positive response. On Dec. 1, BTS performed “Fake Love,” “Airplane pt.2,” and “IDOL" at the Music Melon Awards in a 20-minute performance that included light shows and on-stage special effects. This month, the band performed twice at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards where they were nominated for a whopping seven awards in different categories. Earlier this year we even got a taste of what it was like to rehearse as a famous K-pop band with Jungkook's G.C.F. Music Melon Award's practice video which showed a behind-the-scenes of how hard the band works rehearsing for all their performances. That's a whole lot of singing, dancing, and performing!

In addition to their countless performances, BTS was also nominated for a variety of awards in addition to their 7 nominations at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. From Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards to Best Album at the Korea Popular Music Awards to Best Song of the Year at the Melon Music Awards, the group killed it in terms of musical recognition this year and they totally deserve it.

BTS' SBS Gayo Daejun performances were likely the last of the year, but the K-pop band is sure to have a bunch of new things in store for 2019 — and fans can't wait.