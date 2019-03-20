From Jenny from the block to Jenny with a rock (seriously have you seen that thing?!), it's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez’s quotes about being engaged to Alex Rodriguez are leaving us all ugly crying and longing to watch The Wedding Planner. After two years of dating, the former Yankee player popped the question on a luxurious trip to the Bahamas. The ring, which reportedly took months to find, is a *modest* 16 carat emerald-cut diamond situation, which People reported was worth over $1.75 million.

The pair seemingly has everything: Amazing outfits that seem to coordinate in an effortlessly chic way, impeccable careers, and above all — the love of their family. Bringing together A-Rod's daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, and J. Lo's twins ,Max and Emme, both 11 — J. Lo and A-Rod have sort of formed a modern-day Brady Brunch, with sexier outfits and assumably better home decor.

After returning home from their time in beach paradise, with a ring that demands it's own seat and checked luggage, the star-studded couple opened up for the time time after making it official. “We’re really happy,” Lopez told People, “We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together.” Hubby-to-be A-Rod also opened up about his excitement for this next step. “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez told People, “We are very grateful.”

With the ring in tow, the pair didn't miss a beat in getting back to the grind. Once back in New York, the fashionista duo announced their new role as brand ambassadors for iconic glasses company Quay Australia. Although the sunglasses don't come with a guarantee of landing a two million dollar engagement ring on a beach in the Bahamas, the edgy frames will certainly make you feel like a celeb. Their launch with Quay Australia marks their their first fashion collaboration as a couple, and although they grace the totally hot ad campaign together in banging outfits (their natural habitat), the pair also reminds us how strong and independent they both are by creating their own separate collections for the eyewear label, Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod.

While their insane work ethics and eyes for fashion come as no surprise, the statement J. Lo made about how they inspire each other will leave you open-mouth sobbing. “Everything that we do, we do together,” J. Lo told People, “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.” With no jealousy or competition in sight, this power couple is ready to take over the fashion game together, making each other strong along the way.

Only time will tell what out-of-this-world outfit Jennifer Lopez will cook up for her wedding, but let's be real: It will make us all literally evaporate. Until then, we can sleep easy knowing that there is love in the world, and feeling the happiness radiate from J. Lo and A-Rod.