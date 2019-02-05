Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together for two years already. Can you believe?! In honor of their two-year anniversary, the baseball star took to the 'Gram to gush over his singer girlfriend. And Alex Rodriguez's anniversary post to Jennifer Lopez is the gushiest thing you're going to read all week. Yes, I know it's only Tuesday. I said what I said. Oh, and don't even think for one second that J.Lo didn't post something just as mushy. These two lovebirds are all about showing their love for each other.

Both J.Lo and A-Rod went with the classic anniversary post that featured a roundup of their favorite photos together. There were pictures from family vacations with both Lopez and Rodriguez's kids, videos from family breakfasts, photos of them looking glam together (although, when doesn't J.Lo look glam?), the works. They really are sweet together, and their captions are a couple of home runs. HA HA, GET IT? Baseball humor. #Sports.

"Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years," A-Rod started off in his post. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

He continued, "From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead."

The last part of his caption read,

Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day..Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.❤️.Te amo mucho, Lola.

So, I guess their nicknames for each other are Macho and Lola? Who knew! Can you feel the love yet?!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you can't, J.Lo's post will definitely make you.

"Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!!" she started off in her caption. "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again."

"Every time I think I have you pegged," she went on, "you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years."

Honestly, where the hecking heck did the time go? I feel like it was literally two months ago that these two got together, not two YEARS. Time flies when you're stressed out, huh?! Congrats on all your ~love~, J.Lo and A-Rod. You're the realest.