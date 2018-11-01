The other day, I was scrolling through the IG explore page and came across a video of a couple working out. Instead of using resistance bands or weights, the guy bench-pressed his partner and then had her sit on his back as he did push-ups. I'm still not sure if I think that couple workouts like this are totally cringeworthy or absolutely adorable, but after seeing celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's favorite workout, I now have an even greater appreciation for getting in shape alongside your boo.

In a video from PEOPLE, the two seemingly ageless superstars can be seen crushing a workout class that appears to combine hot yoga and bootcamp style exercises. The classes take place at a studio called TruFusion, and it looks freaking intense. "It's the best workout I've ever had in my entire life," Rodriguez told PEOPLE.

TBH, anything that contributes to J. Lo's incredible arm muscles is worth a try in my book. The TruFusion website calls it "the workout for people who burn a little brighter," and apparently the studio really isn't kidding about the burning part. While not every class takes place in a hot room, those that do definitely get toasty.

PeopleTV on YouTube

TruFusion classes take place in rooms heated to up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to PEOPLE, and can include high-intensity cardio like boxing or circuit training. But is it really that safe to exercise in such high temperatures?

Well, it is, but there are definitely a few things to keep in mind, as the results of a study published by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) suggest that working out in extreme heat could pose some health risks. The study included 20 healthy volunteers between 28 and 67 years old, all of whom were familiar with Bikram yoga, a practice that takes place in a room heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit at 40 percent humidity. The purpose of the study was to reveal the core body temperature changes that happen during this kind of hot yoga class, but long story short, the researchers found that, in this type of workout environment, it's absolutely crucial to continue hydrating throughout the session to ensure you don't faint or otherwise hurt yourself.

And when it comes to hydrating for these types of workouts, don't wait until you feel thirsty to start drinking water, says Hot Pilates founder Shannon Nadj. "Drink a lot of water the day before and during the few hours before you start your sweat session!" she told Glamour. For extra hydration, she added, get in your electrolytes from a natural source like coconut water or watermelon juice, or even opt for some lemon water with a dash of salt.

But even with plenty of water available, exercising in this kind of heat can still pose some potential problems, as shown by the ACE study participants' physical reactions during their Bikram yoga class. Even though their bodies were used to regularly participating in hot yoga, “the dramatic increases in heart rate and core temperature [were] alarming," wrote lead study author Emily Quandt, M.S. — particularly, she explained, "when you consider that there is very little movement, and therefore little cardiovascular training, going on during class."

The good news is, if TruFusion has piqued your interest, but you're looking for something a little gentler (and less sweaty) on your body, the studio has lots of other workouts to offer, including barre, aerial yoga, pilates, and cycling, among others. You can join the studio — which currently has locations in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Missouri, and Nevada (with a New York studio coming soon) — at only $30 for your first month.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go work on my J. Lo muscles.