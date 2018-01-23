There's nothing I love more than waking up and seeing Logan Paul's name in the headlines. Just kidding — there are about a million things I love more, including going to the dentist and stubbing my toe. But despite the fact that Logan is taking a step back from his YouTube career, it seems like we really can't escape him. On Monday, Jan. 22, his younger brother took to his own YouTube channel to address the controversy surrounding Logan. While he may have hoped to do some damage control, Jake Paul's video about Logan was not super well received.

Here's a brief rundown of the situation: Logan visits the Japanese Aokigahara Forest, also known as the "Suicide Forest." He and his friends come across an apparent suicide victim, film it, and post it on YouTube as part of a vlog. Logan faces backlash and posts an apology. Logan faces even more backlash and releases a second apology, this time in video format, and says that he is stepping away from social media. During his hiatus, a supercut of him and his friends disrespecting the Japanese people and culture circulates on Twitter. Despite the seemingly endless controversy, his dad posts a video implying that Logan will be back soon.

All of that brings us here. Honestly, I don't know where to begin. Maybe we should start with the fact that Logan's brother could have literally just not said anything. I mean, why not, right? He's already waited almost a full month — was it really necessary to comment now?

Jake Paul on YouTube

Apparently so. The YouTuber published an 13-minute video titled, "YouTube, Let’s Talk About Brother Logan Paul.." Some thought that it was going to be a long, heartfelt reflection on his brother's wrongdoing. Instead, we got 11 minutes of Paul telling his girlfriend to stop wearing makeup, building a snowboarding ramp, and engaging in a prank war with his friends... and two and a half minutes on the actual topic in the title. If you look up the word "clickbait" in the dictionary, you'll find this video.

In the video, Paul claims that he has not spoken out until this point because he "wanted to let the situation, like, have some time to breathe" because "Logan was going through a lot." Poor Logan, right? Paul goes on to say that he thinks what his brother did was very wrong, and that it was a "mistake" that Logan is "paying for," likely referring to Logan's removal from Google Preferred. Jake Paul himself does not think suicide or any other "behavioral, mental issue" is a joke. To clarify, suicide is not a behavioral issue.

Jake Paul assures viewers that Logan "did not mean to offend anyone," that he was just "in shock" and "didn't handle the situation the right way." But don't worry, everyone, because Paul says that Logan will "be able to bounce back" for the "Logang." No mention of the victim, the victim's family, or people who have been affected by suicide.

As you might imagine, not everyone is happy with Jake Paul's video, and by "not everyone," I mean virtually no one.

Many people commented on the video and pointed out Paul's seeming exploitation of his brother's controversy. One user stated, "Lol looks like little Jake wants to dip in for the views," while another pointed out the similarities between the two: "U r just like ur brother. Using other people for views. For u 2 it doesn't matter if it's dead human or ur own brother. U just want some attention﻿."

Between the original controversy, the supercut, finding out how much money Logan makes, and all of these so-called "apologies," I've had just about enough of the Paul brothers. I'm proposing a hiatus for both of them.