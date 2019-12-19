On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the House of Representatives brought months of controversy to a close with a vote on the matter of President Donald Trump's impeachment. In a historic move, the House voted to approve two articles of impeachment, making Trump only the third president ever to be impeached. But perhaps surprisingly, the president's eldest daughter and senior adviser didn't have a lot to say. Ivanka Trump's tweet after the impeachment vote went off about something totally different. Gotta focus on the big news of the day, huh?

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the House did it: in two votes, mostly along party lines, Congress officially impeached Trump. The House voted 230 to 197 to approve the abuse of power charge against Trump in the first article of impeachment. Shortly after, they voted 229 to 198 to approve the second, alleging obstruction of Congress. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the vote.

The vote came after nearly eight weeks of a formal impeachment inquiry. Both articles of impeachment relate to Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked Zelensky to investigate the family of his domestic political rival, Vice President Joe Biden, and a subsequent pause in military aid to Ukraine. Trump has denied the two were related, saying there was no quid pro quo and that his request regarding the Bidens was about fighting corruption. In a statement to Elite Daily, the White House previously called the impeachment inquiry Democrats' attempt to "weaponize politics," and Trump has denounced the impeachment proceedings as illegitimate.

There was no shortage of social media responses to the vote. But unsurprisingly, first daughter Ivanka stayed silent for some time. When she finally tweeted on Dec. 19, she apparently chose to just ignore the elephant in the room.

Instead, the White House senior adviser posted two snapshots of herself and advocates with President Trump, celebrating a move to help low income students apply for college, and, separately, fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). That's admittedly very nice, Ivanka, but maybe there was some bigger news to focus on?

It's not the first time the first daughter has ignored news she didn't like. She's avoided commenting when her father was accused of racism, tweeted about her visit to the Ivory Coast as the Mueller report was released, and slipped away on vacation in the midst of scandal and tragedy. So it's no surprise that Ivanka has downplayed the impeachment proceedings, too. On Sept. 25, the day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi first announced the impeachment inquiry, the former fashion mogul took an understated approach to the impeachment proceedings. She simply shared a photo of her father with the caption, "Thank you, Mr. President!" to her Instagram story.

But she appeared to double down on her support of the POTUS just a few months later. Back on Nov. 21, the White House senior staffer took to Twitter to attribute, albeit erroneously, a quote about the abuse of impeachment to French political writer and thinker Alexis de Tocqueville. She wrote:

'A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.' Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835

Her followers were quick to jump on the incorrect attribution of the quote, pointing out it was actually a paraphrased statement from John Innes Clark Hare's 1889 work, American Constitutional Law in defense of Andrew Jackson. Either way, it appears she disagrees with the current impeachment proceedings.