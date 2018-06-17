Ivanka Trump's 6 Most Oblivious Tweets Are A Trainwreck & I Can't Look Away
Never has Twitter been as much of a topic of conversation during a presidency as it has been as soon as the Trumps rolled into the White House. Ivanka Trump may not be as loose with Twitter as her father, but she still has her own gaps. These are Ivanka Trump's most oblivious tweets. Oh, Ivanka Ivanka, what are we going to do with you?
Honestly, someone should really put a filter on the Trump family's Twitter accounts, or at least make them take a class titled White House Standards & Practices: Twitter Edition. It just seems that Trump never learns her lesson about what to tweet and when. Not only does she have horrible timing, but her tweets make it seem as though she is completely unaware of what's going on in her father's White House. Isn't there someone who gives her a morning rundown? She at least gets the news to her inbox, right? Think about it, if your best friend was going through a terrible breakup, you wouldn't post a picture of you and bae sharing a bowl of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp style, would you? (You're a terrible friend if you would, btw). So you'd think that the first daughter would know better, but no such luck.
What follows is a list of Trump's most oblivious tweets — try not to bang your head against the desk in frustration.
Ready? Here we go.
#SundayMorning of insensitivity
Most recently, Trump sent out a tweet that will probably be regarded as the worst of the bunch.
On Sunday, May 27, the first daughter tweeted a photo showing her holding what appears to be her youngest child, Theodore. It's a pretty normal tweet that would have been fine at any other time — that, you know, wasn't after Attorney General Jeff Session said that the U.S. would separate migrant children from their parents. In a May 7 announcement to law enforcement officials in Arizona and California, Sessions divulged that the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy against illegal immigration will include separating children from their parents at the southwest border, according to The Washington Post. Therefore, many thought that Trump's tweet was completely insensitive to the current situation and to the families who are missing their sons and daughters.
Why did Trump have to post that picture at that time. Couldn't it have waited? It would have made a cute mother-to-son birthday post, I'm sure.
Who wore it better?
Timing really isn't Trump's thing.
On January 27, 2017, just after her father was inaugurated as president, Trump tweeted a photo of herself and her hubby Jared Kushner all dressed up on a night out. There was no caption, so I am taking some liberties in saying it was a night out, but I don't think she was wearing a $5,000 gown to Netflix and Chill.
And although date night isn't so bad on its own, again, Trump's timing was just... kind of the worst. On the same Saturday night that she tweeted, people were having their own night out on the town: protesting her father's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.
Aside from the timing, Trump's dress just was really the oblivious cherry on top of the unbelievable sundae. Twitter was quick to point out that the first daughter's gown resembled the blankets given to refugees who were being turned away.
Not a good look, Trump.
When she failed reading comprehension.
Trump totally missed the mark here.
The New York Times, published a story with the headline "Democrats, Students And Foreign Allies Face The Reality Of A Trump Presidency ." Trump decided to tweet a photo of it with the caption, "Thank you America!"
Judging from her tweet, it seems like she misunderstood the headline as being congratulatory. I don't understand how, though. I've never heard "face the reality" in a positive way. Trump, if it was meant to be positive it might have said "Democrats, Students and Foreign Allies Welcome A Trump Presidency." Because in reality, that article was actually about what those groups stand to face in a Trump presidency.
Now it is possible that Trump was just trying to throw some shade. As if she was saying, despite the unhappy New York Times, America still voted for President Trump. However, that wouldn't make the tweet any better. The article was talking about three groups of people who will be negatively affected by a Trump presidency, so it's a bit childish to then send out a tweet like that. You won, we get it.
When she missed the memo on her father's LGBTQ policies.
Where do I start with this one?
Once again we've run into a situation where the content of tweet itself is totally fine, but Trump's ignored everything going on around her. Her tweet was during last year's Pride Month, but her father has refused to acknowledge Pride Month two years running now.
So while I'm glad Trump sent out a tweet in support of the LGBTQ community, it's useless given her father's history. On top of his refusal to formally acknowledge Pride, President Trump promised to be a friend of the LGBTQ community, but reneged on that as soon as he stepped into the White House. In July 2017, the president moved, via a tweet, to ban transgender people from serving in the military. President Trump also rolled back Obama-era protections that extended the definition of sex discrimination at work to include protections for transgender people under Title VII. President Trump also withdrew Obama-era guidance to federally-funded schools to respect the rights of transgender students, including their right to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.
So a better tweet would have been "Hold on, I'm going to have a chat with Dad about his terrible policies that negatively affect the LGBTQ community."
Don't feed the trolls
It's almost as if she's subtweeting her father, right? I was going to say that she has to realize how ironic it is for her to be telling people to ignore the trolls when her father spends a good chunk of his time trolling people, but you've read through the slew of tweets before this one too, and so... obviously she doesn't.
Trump is right, trolls are the worst and should be ignored. Once again, great advice Trump. However, instead of tweeting this she should be telling her father to stop trolling. President Trump is infamous for saying terrible things about people on Twitter. He's called Hillary Clinton "Crooked Hillary" numerous times on Twitter. Let's not forget "Slippery James Comey" (that's one of my favorites), and In the past he's called Rosie O' Donnell a loser. In fact, according to Trump Twitter Archive, the site doing the work of archiving all of President Trump's tweets, he has 234 tweets with the word "loser" in them and 222 with "dumb" or "dummy."
President Trump has an A+ in trolling and the first daughter should maybe be working on that, instead of telling people to ignore trolls. We already know to ignore her father.
On the Oprah train.
Everyone remembers Oprah's speech at the 2018 Golden Globes where she so elegantly delivered a message to all the little girls watching, praising the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. The speech had everyone on Twitter cheering (and praying for #Oprah2020), including — apparently — the first daughter.
Oprah was calling for a day when women will no longer have to say "me too," a message Trump should be behind — except for the fact that people have called #TimesUp on her father. Multiple women have come forward accusing President Trump of sexual misconduct, so Trump's tweet is kind of ironic. The official White House position is that these women are lying. Trump also tweeted that he's never met his accusers.
Trump herself refused to comment on the accusations against her dad In a February interview on NBC's Today where she said it's "inappropriate" to ask her about allegations of sexual misconduct about her father. She said,
I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.
But she then added, "I believe my father. I know my father. So, I think I have that right, as a daughter, to believe my father."
So maybe the media wouldn't ask all daughters to speak on behalf of their fathers, but they have that right when they're both public figures in the White House — especially if said daughter insists on tweeting in support of movements against sexual misconduct.
Reading through all of Trump's tweets, it's hard to believe that a person can be that oblivious to their surroundings. There are times when I thought maybe she was underhandedly trolling her own father, but then there are tweets like the #SundayMorning one that destroy that theory. Honestly, I think it's just that both Trump and her father are terrible at tweeting. Is it something in the water?