Never has Twitter been as much of a topic of conversation during a presidency as it has been as soon as the Trumps rolled into the White House. Ivanka Trump may not be as loose with Twitter as her father, but she still has her own gaps. These are Ivanka Trump's most oblivious tweets. Oh, Ivanka Ivanka, what are we going to do with you?

Honestly, someone should really put a filter on the Trump family's Twitter accounts, or at least make them take a class titled White House Standards & Practices: Twitter Edition. It just seems that Trump never learns her lesson about what to tweet and when. Not only does she have horrible timing, but her tweets make it seem as though she is completely unaware of what's going on in her father's White House. Isn't there someone who gives her a morning rundown? She at least gets the news to her inbox, right? Think about it, if your best friend was going through a terrible breakup, you wouldn't post a picture of you and bae sharing a bowl of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp style, would you? (You're a terrible friend if you would, btw). So you'd think that the first daughter would know better, but no such luck.

What follows is a list of Trump's most oblivious tweets — try not to bang your head against the desk in frustration.

Ready? Here we go.

#SundayMorning of insensitivity Most recently, Trump sent out a tweet that will probably be regarded as the worst of the bunch. On Sunday, May 27, the first daughter tweeted a photo showing her holding what appears to be her youngest child, Theodore. It's a pretty normal tweet that would have been fine at any other time — that, you know, wasn't after Attorney General Jeff Session said that the U.S. would separate migrant children from their parents. In a May 7 announcement to law enforcement officials in Arizona and California, Sessions divulged that the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy against illegal immigration will include separating children from their parents at the southwest border, according to The Washington Post. Therefore, many thought that Trump's tweet was completely insensitive to the current situation and to the families who are missing their sons and daughters. Why did Trump have to post that picture at that time. Couldn't it have waited? It would have made a cute mother-to-son birthday post, I'm sure.

Who wore it better? Timing really isn't Trump's thing. On January 27, 2017, just after her father was inaugurated as president, Trump tweeted a photo of herself and her hubby Jared Kushner all dressed up on a night out. There was no caption, so I am taking some liberties in saying it was a night out, but I don't think she was wearing a $5,000 gown to Netflix and Chill. And although date night isn't so bad on its own, again, Trump's timing was just... kind of the worst. On the same Saturday night that she tweeted, people were having their own night out on the town: protesting her father's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations. Aside from the timing, Trump's dress just was really the oblivious cherry on top of the unbelievable sundae. Twitter was quick to point out that the first daughter's gown resembled the blankets given to refugees who were being turned away. Not a good look, Trump.

When she failed reading comprehension. Trump totally missed the mark here. The New York Times, published a story with the headline "Democrats, Students And Foreign Allies Face The Reality Of A Trump Presidency ." Trump decided to tweet a photo of it with the caption, "Thank you America!" Judging from her tweet, it seems like she misunderstood the headline as being congratulatory. I don't understand how, though. I've never heard "face the reality" in a positive way. Trump, if it was meant to be positive it might have said "Democrats, Students and Foreign Allies Welcome A Trump Presidency." Because in reality, that article was actually about what those groups stand to face in a Trump presidency. Now it is possible that Trump was just trying to throw some shade. As if she was saying, despite the unhappy New York Times, America still voted for President Trump. However, that wouldn't make the tweet any better. The article was talking about three groups of people who will be negatively affected by a Trump presidency, so it's a bit childish to then send out a tweet like that. You won, we get it.