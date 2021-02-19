Four months after dropping her original Positions album in October 2020, Ariana Grande is now back with a deluxe edition of her record featuring four brand-new songs. As soon as her album dropped at midnight on Friday, Feb. 19, fans jumped to her latest tracks right away. One question they had after listening is if Ariana Grande's "Someone Like U" is about Dalton Gomez. The lyrics are so romantic and fans can't help but wonder who inspired it.

Grande announced her album at the start of the month by tweeting, "Happy February," alongside a sneak peek of her tracklist. Four songs were scribbled out, making fans curious to know the titles and if they would feature any collaborations. Some possible team ups everyone was hoping for involved BTS and Dua Lipa. The singer didn't give fans an answer until Feb. 15 when she finally dropped the full tracklist, revealing new songs like "Someone Like U (Interlude)," "Test Drive," "Worst Behavior," and "Main Thing."

"Which of the new additions are you claiming," Grande tweeted her followers, who then replied with their most highly-anticipated songs. "Someone Like U (Interlude)" was definitely a popular choice, and now that it's officially out, fans realized they were right about it being a special song.

"Someone Like U (Interlude)," which is only about a minute long, is such an angelic song, during which Grande shows off her vocal chops with a sweet melody about finding "the one."

"I've been waiting for someone like you (Someone like you)/ Baby, this time, please don't be too good to be true," she sings on the track.

Considering Grande just got engaged to Gomez in December 2020 after about a year of dating, fans think he was her muse not only for "Someone Like U (Interlude)," but her entire Positions album.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January 2020, but didn't confirm their relationship until that May. Unlike Grande's previous relationships, which have been more public, her romance with Gomez has been low key. That's why fans love whenever she references him in her songs.

Judging by the lyrics in "Someone Like U (Interlude)," he'll be Grande's muse for life!