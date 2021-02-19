Ariana Grande's "Test Drive" Lyrics Are The Perfect Soundtrack For Road Trips With Bae
Ariana Grande dropped the deluxe edition of her 2020 album, Positions, on Feb. 19. What made the new album so exciting for Arianators was the four new songs the album came packed with. While fans are in love with all the new bops, the one that's standing out among the rest for it's spring-pop, dance floor feel is "Test Drive." The song soared straight into the Top 10 on U.S. iTunes, and when you read Ariana Grande's "Test Drive" lyrics, you'll understand why.
According to Grande, not including "Test Drive" on her original Positions album was one of the hardest decisions she had to make. "That was my dilemma in putting the original tracklist together. It was kind of like, the hardest decision for me was whether or not 'test drive' or 'love language' was gonna fill that spot and I loved how it ended up, I wouldn’t change anything about it really," she said during her Feb. 11 live stream ahead of the release of "34+35 Remix."
VERSE 1
Pull up, pull up on me, ayy-ayy
Might just recline the seat when I want it
Give you a set of keys 'cause you own it
Pull up, pull up on me, ayy-ayy
No second guessing, checking the rearview
Ain't looking back unless it's right at you
PRE-CHORUS
Make me wanna stay through the night
I will never leave from by your side
Don't you know you got a ride or die
Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm
Even when I miss you on the road
You should know I'm always in control
'Cause the one thing I already know
CHORUS
No, I don't feel the need to test drive nothing
Test drive nothing
Baby, I'm sold on you, so I don't ever gotta
Tеst drive nothing (Oh, oh-oh)
Test drive nothing (My baby)
It's in thе way you do it, I don't ever gotta baby
VERSE 2
I drop the top on that body
That's candy paint on my body
I'm thinkin' 'bout the way I feel on you
If you want, say, "I do" (I do)
I'll floor it (I'll floor it)
Just say the word, you know I'm yours (I'm yours)
Just drop a pin and don't reverse (Oh)
PRE-CHORUS
Make me wanna stay through the night (Ooh-ooh)
I will never leave from by your side (Leave from by your side)
Don't you know you got a ride or die
Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm
Even when I miss you on the road
You should know I'm always in control
'Cause the one thing I already know
CHORUS
No, I don't feel the need to test drive nothing (No, babe)
Test drive nothing
Baby, I'm sold on you, so I don't ever gotta
Test drive nothing
Test drive nothing
It's in the way you do it, I don't ever gotta baby