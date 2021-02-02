ARMYs have been waiting for a BTS and Ariana Grande collab for years, and now, they think it may finally be happening. On Monday, Feb. 1, Grande dropped the tracklist for the upcoming deluxe edition of Positions, and it teases a few brand new songs with surprise guests. The details about the new music are scribbled out, which means fans can only guess what lies underneath. This theory BTS will feature on Ariana Grande's Positions deluxe album is so convincing, and ARMYs hope it turns out to be true.

Fans have been dreaming of a collab ever since Jungkook attended one of Grande's concerts in May 2020 and met her backstage after the show. Jungkook was so inspired by Grande's performance that he raved about it on Twitter, writing, "I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande." Grande was just as happy about meeting Jungkook because she shared a selfie with him on IG, along with the caption, "Screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm."

Shortly after the rest of BTS officially met Grande during Grammys rehearsals in January 2020, RM revealed during a red carpet interview that she's someone he'd love to work with in the future. Fans thought Jungkook and Grande finally teamed up in September 2020 after they released individual videos of them working in the studio around the same time. The melodies they were singing in the clips also appeared very similar, which only raised everyone's suspicions of a collab. That song turned out to be "Positions," which Grande dropped in October 2020 as the lead single off her album of the same name, but it didn't feature anyone.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Now, collab rumors have resurfaced and that's because Grande will drop a deluxe version of Positions soon. The singer announced the release on Twitter by sharing the tracklist, along with the caption, "happy february," suggesting the album could come any day now.

The tracklist teased four new songs, but because the titles are scribbled out, it's hard to tell what the names are and if anyone will feature on them. That didn't stop fans from guessing anyway, and one popular theory is track No. 15 is a collab since the title is long. ARMYs are manifesting BTS is the surprise guest. Fans also think Grande chose to scribble out the details because she's waiting for the right time to announce her collab.

BTS and Grande are clearly both fans of each other, so it's possible they finally got around to working in the studio together.