Ariana Grande lyrics are always a mood. Whether she's singing about women empowerment, lost love, or hitting the high note in a song about her life experiences, the strength of Grande's lyricism definitely never disappoints. Her latest album, Positions, is no different when it comes to all the good vibes it gives off. That's why these Ariana Grande Positions album Instagram captions are so perfect for any occasion.

Grande announced on Oct. 14 that she had plans to drop her sixth album in just a few weeks. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted. Days later on Friday, Oct. 23, Grande released the lead and title single, "Positions." Along with the super catchy tune, Grande debuted the "Positions" music video in which she starred as the President of the United States.

The lyrics and visuals showcased Grande's range, with the song seemingly being about a woman's place in her relationship, while the music video showed women's ability to do anything, and be anyone they want. It was clear from "Positions" that Grande was not messing around on her new album, and now that the record is here, there's so much to explore.

Check out these Positions-inspired Instagram captions below.

1. "My presence sweet and my aura bright/ Diamonds cover my appetite." — from "shut up"

2. "So what you doing tonight?/ Better say, 'Doin' you right.'" — from "34 + 35"

3. "I don't wanna keep you up/ But show me, can you keep it up?" — from "34 + 35"

4. "Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick." — from "34 + 35"

5. "Tell me why I get this feeling that you really wanna make me yours." — from "motive"

6. "Baby, tell me, what's your motive?" — from "motive"

7. "Good karma my aesthetic/Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic." — from "just like magic"

8. "Just like magic), I'm attractive/ I get everything I want 'cause I attract it." — from "just like magic"

9. "I can you love you harder than I did before." — from "off the table"

10. "Come here and give me some kisses/ You know I'm very delicious." — from "six thirty"

11. "I'm the release, you the dopamine." — from "six thirty"

12. "Got me tripping, falling, with no safety net/ Boy, it must be something that you said." — from "safety net"

13. "Run your hands through my hair/ Baby, 'cause that's why it's there." — from "my hair"

14. "Bet I look nice on you/ Open my mind for ya (Yeah)." — from "nasty"

15. "Take what's on your mind, make it real life." — from "nasty"

16. "I don't wanna think too much/ I just wanna feel." — from "west side"

17. "I'm gonna make you want more/ I'm gonna be your new favorite." — from "west side"

18. "Been a minute since I had something so sweet" — from "love language"

19. "If you're gonna keep speaking my love language/ You can talk your sh*t all night." — from "love language"

20. "Baby, pardon my French, but could you speak in tongues?" — from "love language"

21. "Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday/ Then make a lotta love on a Monday." — from "positions"

22. "I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops/ Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do." — from "positions"

23. "All my love, all my love is free/ Ain't no price on my loyalty." — from "obvious"

24. "No sh*t, got me right where you want me, baby/ Could I be more obvious?" — from "obvious"

25. "You got more than 20/20, babe/ Made of glass the way you see through me." — from "pov"

Grande's Positions album is now available on all streaming platforms.