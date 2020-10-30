Ariana Grande's new album is all about exploring her sexy side. Grande didn't hold back on the lyrics throughout the record, making Positions her most rated-R music yet. That's why it is was no surprise when fans took a look at what Ariana Grande's "34 + 35" lyrics mean.

Grande's title track for Positions gave fans a little look at how she'd open up on the rest of the album when she sang about going from meeting her boyfriends mom to making a lot of love to him the next day. "Said, boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday / Then make a lotta love on a Monday," she sings. "Never need no, no onе else, babe' / I'll be / Switchin' the positions for you / Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom."

But no one could anticipate exactly what was to come when Grande dropped Positions on Friday, Oct. 30: an album full of sexual innuendos. After Arianators caught wind of the the song "34 + 35," they couldn't help but get down to the fact that the math equation equals 69, which is slang for an oral sex position. The meaning makes total sense, seeing as how the lyrics for the song are super steamy.

VERSE 1

You might think I'm crazy

The way I've been cravin'

If I put it quite plainly

Just give me them babies

PRE-CHORUS

So what you doing tonight?

Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)

Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (I've been eating healthy; healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

CHORUS

Can you stay up all night?

F*ck me 'til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

F*ck me 'til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

VERSE 2

You'll drink it just like water (Water)

You'll say it tastes like candy

PRE-CHORUS

So what you doing tonight?

Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)

Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (Yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (Said I've been drinking coffee; coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (And I've been eating healthy; healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (Except this wine, babe)

Saving up my energy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

CHORUS

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

F*ck me 'til the daylight (Daylight)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

F*ck me 'til the daylight (Can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

VERSE 3

Oh yeah, yeah

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

I'ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick

Don't need no side dick, no

Got the neighbors yellin' "Earthquake!" (Earthquake)

4.5 when I make the bed shake

But you down to hit it even though it's lightweight (It's lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

We'll start it at midnight, go 'til the sunrise (Sunrise)

Don't have to save time (Yeah)

But who's counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)

I know all your favorite spots (Favorite spots)

We can take it from the top (From the top)

You such a dream come true, true

Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh

CHORUS

Can you stay up all night?

F*ck me 'til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

F*ck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

OUTRO

Means I wanna "69" with you

No shit

Math class

Never was good