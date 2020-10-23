Ariana Grande is officially back! On Friday, Oct. 23, she dropped her new single "Positions" off her highly-anticipated sixth album, set to be released on Oct. 30. The singer has been teasing her record for months, so this track is fans' first taste of what they can expect from the project. Let me tell you, the song is fire and Ariana Grande's "Positions" lyrics are just as amazing because there's two ways to look at them.

On the surface, Grande talks about making her partner a priority and that she'll take on any position for them. "Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday/ Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)/ Never need no (No), no one else, babe/ ’Cause I'll be/ Switchin' the positions for you," she sings. From there, the lyrics seem to get even more sensual, with Grande saying there isn't anything she wouldn't do for that special someone. "Switchin' the positions for you/ Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom/ I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops," she says in the chorus.

While "Positions" can be interpreted as a love song, it can also send an important message about girl power, especially when you take a look at Grande's music video for the track.

In the visual, Grande twists the song's meaning to be about women switching "positions" with men in power. During the clip, she literally becomes President of the United States and even appoints an all-female cabinet and staff. If there's one thing fans take away from the video, it's this: women can do everything men can. So, when you take the MV into consideration, "Positions" becomes a power anthem for women taking control.

Watch Grande's "Positions" video below.

Grande is a genius and having the video premiere on Oct. 23 — a day after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — makes the song hold that much more meaning. Read Grande's "Positions" lyrics in full below.

Verse 1

Heaven sent you to me

I'm just hopin’ I don't repeat history

Pre-Chorus

Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no one else, babe

’Cause I'll be

Chorus

Switchin' the positions for you

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won't do, switchin’ for you

Verse 2

Perfect, perfect

You're too good to be true (You're too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin', fuck it

Now, I’m runnin' with you (With you)

Pre-Chorus

Said, boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no onе else, babe

'Causе I'll be

Chorus

Switchin' the positions for you

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for you

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do (Nothin')

That I won't do, switchin' for you

Bridge

This some shit that I usually don't do (Yeah)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too (And I'm down too)

Yeah, I'm down too

Switchin' the positions for you

This some shit that I (Yeah) usually don't do (Don't do)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too ('Cause you're down for me)

Chorus

Switchin' the positions for you

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops (Jumpin', jumpin')

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for you (Ooh woah)

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

That I won't do, switchin' for you

Outro

Yeah

Ah, yeah

Ah (Ah), yeah

There's no doubt about it: Grande's next album is going to be packed full with bops.