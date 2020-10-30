Ariana Grande and Doja Cat are two of the biggest names in music right now, so when fans found out the women were set to collab on a new song, there was instant hype surrounding the tune. For months, Arianators waited with anticipation as Grande teased her sixth album, and when she dropped the tracklist for it weeks ahead of the release, there was plenty to get excited about. Ariana Grande and Doja Cat's "Motive" lyrics ask all the important relationship questions.

Grande announced on Oct. 14, that her highly anticipated album, Positions, finally had a release date: October 30. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted. The following week, Grande released the title track for the record and, of course, her fans went wild for the anthem.

The day after she debuted the "Positions" single, Grande detailed the entire track list for the album which included songs featuring some super famous artists including The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and Doja Cat. While all of the collabs sounded exciting to Grande fans, the one with Doja Cat stuck out for many. Seeing as how Grande's entire Positions album has a common theme about sex, fans knew her and Doja's collab was going to be epic. The women teamed up for a track that digs into the important questions everyone wants to know when getting involved in a new relationship.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that the bop is here, take a look at the lyrics below.

Verse 1: Ariana Grande

Tell me why I get this feeling

That you really wanna turn me on

Tell me why I get this feeling

That you really wanna make me yours, ah

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

'Cause I see you tryin', subliminally tryin'

To see if I'm gon' be the one to sing along

I admit it's exciting, parts of me kinda like it

But before I lead you on

Chorus: Ariana Grande

Baby, tell me, what's your motive?

What's your motive?

What's your motive?

So tell me, what's your motive?

What's your motive?

What's your motive? (Ah)

Verse 2: Ariana Grande

I could call bullshit all from a mile away

You want me if you can't keep comin' back for me

Might have to curve you if you just can't talk straight

Say what you mean 'cause you might get it

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

'Cause I see you tryin', subliminally tryin'

To see if I'm gon' be the one to sing along

I admit it's exciting, parts of me kinda like it

But before I lead you on

Chorus: Ariana Grande & Doja Cat

Tell me, what's your motive?

What's your motive?

What's your motive?

So tell me, what's your motive?

What's your motive?

What's your motive? (Ayy, yeah, yeah, ayy, ah)

Verse 3: Doja Cat

You treat me like gold, baby

Now you wanna spoil me

Did you want a trophy or you wanna sport me, baby?

Want me on your neck 'cause you wanted respect'

Cause you fightin' some war, baby

Well, I had to bring the fists out, had to put a wall up

I don't trust phonies, baby

You gotta tell me, what's your motive, baby?

'Cause you got your candy (Yeah) on your arm (Yeah)

No need to sugarcoat a lie (Yeah)

Say what you want, I needed a real bonafide G (Come on)

Can you promise me you'll bring it all tonight? (Give it to me)

'Cause I need you to be wise

Tell me everything that's on your mind, come on